2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights Picks, NHL Odds, Hockey Model Game 5 Predictions

The Florida Panthers hope to begin their second major series comeback this postseason when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. After leading Pittsburgh and Buffalo for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, Florida trailed Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston 3-1 in their first round before rallying to shock the hockey world. The Panthers are in an identical situation against Vegas, which appears to prevent them from joining the 1942 Detroit Red Wings as the only teams to squander a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Moneyline Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Vegas -190, Florida +158

Golden Knight vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knight vs. Panthers puck line: Vegas -1.5 (+143)

VGK: The Golden Knights are 15-0 this postseason if they score at least three goals

FLA: The Panthers are 7-8 all-time when eliminated in the playoffs

Recommended game | Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas has been an offensive juggernaut lately, as it has outscored its opponents 23-9 in its last five games. The team has scored at least three goals in each of its 15 wins so far this postseason and is 35-0 in the playoffs since losing 5-4 in overtime to San Jose in Game 7 of the first round in 2019. Converting power play chances was also key for the Golden Knights as they won this postseason 9-1 with the men’s advantage.

Jack Eichel, who did not make the playoffs in his first seven NHL seasons, is fourth in the league with 23 points. The 26-year-old center has gone 11 games without a goal, but has five assists in the first four games of this series. Jonathan Marchessault shares the postseason lead with 24 points and is on a nine-game streak in which he has accumulated eight goals and six assists. The 32-year-old right wing scored four times and set up three in the Stanley Cup final.

Why the Panthers can win

Florida was not lacking in confidence after its performance against the mighty Bruins in the first round. Keeping the Vegas offense at bay will be critical, as the Golden Knights are 15-0 this postseason if they score three or more goals and 0-6 if they score less than three. The Panthers also excelled in tight playoff games, going 10-2 in one-goal games – including 7-0 in overtime.

Having Matthew Tkachuk, who is battling an undisclosed injury, in the lineup is imperative as the 25-year-old left wing is tied for the postseason lead with 24 points and tied for third with 11 goals. Florida also needs its other top offensive players to get going to become the fifth team in history to win multiple series in a single postseason when facing multi-game deficits. Sam Reinhart has yet to land on the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Final. Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov (one goal each, one assist) were eliminated in three of the four games, and Sam Bennett only scored two assists.

