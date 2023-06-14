Sports
2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights Picks, NHL Odds, Hockey Model Game 5 Predictions
The Florida Panthers hope to begin their second major series comeback this postseason when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. After leading Pittsburgh and Buffalo for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, Florida trailed Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston 3-1 in their first round before rallying to shock the hockey world. The Panthers are in an identical situation against Vegas, which appears to prevent them from joining the 1942 Detroit Red Wings as the only teams to squander a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
The opening game at the T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Vegas is the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before you play Panthers vs. golden knights choose, be sure to check out the NHL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine projection model.
This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as current form, individual games, injuries, and short- and long-term trends when creating NHL picks. The model looks for the best values on the money line, puck line and total.
Now the model has set its sights Golden Knights vs. Panthers and just stuck to his choices and predictions from the Stanley Cup final. You can visit SportsLine now to see the choices. Here are Caesars Sportsbook’s NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:
- Moneyline Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Vegas -190, Florida +158
- Golden Knight vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals
- Golden Knight vs. Panthers puck line: Vegas -1.5 (+143)
- VGK: The Golden Knights are 15-0 this postseason if they score at least three goals
- FLA: The Panthers are 7-8 all-time when eliminated in the playoffs
- Choices Golden Knights vs. Panthers: See choices on SportsLine
Recommended game | Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat
Why the Golden Knights can win
Vegas has been an offensive juggernaut lately, as it has outscored its opponents 23-9 in its last five games. The team has scored at least three goals in each of its 15 wins so far this postseason and is 35-0 in the playoffs since losing 5-4 in overtime to San Jose in Game 7 of the first round in 2019. Converting power play chances was also key for the Golden Knights as they won this postseason 9-1 with the men’s advantage.
Jack Eichel, who did not make the playoffs in his first seven NHL seasons, is fourth in the league with 23 points. The 26-year-old center has gone 11 games without a goal, but has five assists in the first four games of this series. Jonathan Marchessault shares the postseason lead with 24 points and is on a nine-game streak in which he has accumulated eight goals and six assists. The 32-year-old right wing scored four times and set up three in the Stanley Cup final.See which team to choose here.
Why the Panthers can win
Florida was not lacking in confidence after its performance against the mighty Bruins in the first round. Keeping the Vegas offense at bay will be critical, as the Golden Knights are 15-0 this postseason if they score three or more goals and 0-6 if they score less than three. The Panthers also excelled in tight playoff games, going 10-2 in one-goal games – including 7-0 in overtime.
Having Matthew Tkachuk, who is battling an undisclosed injury, in the lineup is imperative as the 25-year-old left wing is tied for the postseason lead with 24 points and tied for third with 11 goals. Florida also needs its other top offensive players to get going to become the fifth team in history to win multiple series in a single postseason when facing multi-game deficits. Sam Reinhart has yet to land on the scoresheet in the Stanley Cup Final. Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov (one goal each, one assist) were eliminated in three of the four games, and Sam Bennett only scored two assists.See which team to choose here.
How to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks
SportsLine’s model leans towards the total as the simulations have the teams combine for 6.2 goals. It also says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the choice of model from SportsLine.
So who will win Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the moneyline has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Golden Knights money line you have to jump, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 timesAnd invent.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/2023-stanley-cup-final-panthers-vs-golden-knights-picks-nhl-odds-game-5-predictions-from-hockey-model/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Little Rock City Council votes to tighten curfew for minors in certain areas
- 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights Picks, NHL Odds, Hockey Model Game 5 Predictions
- Men say they hate my shorts but I don’t care – it’s a red flag when they don’t like them, I dress for the feminine look
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises as inflation continues to cool | WWTI
- PM Modi addresses G20 development ministers meeting via video message – Reuters
- Clearly calling out President Jokowi’s support for Ganjar, political observers unveil their analysis
- Community mourns actor killed in motorcycle accident in Vermont
- Google Delays Bard AI Launch In EU Over Privacy Concerns
- Mitch McConnell still won’t talk about Donald Trump
- Best Courses for Illinois Students Seeking a Career in Sports
- 6 of the Best SI Swimsuit Photos from Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens in Aruba
- Dress Like A Runway Model On The Cheap While Shopping At These 6 Luxury Thrift Stores