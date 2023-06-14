OWL ready for emergency hearing if school voucher bill passes





University Interscholastic League executive director Charles Breithaupt raised the possibility of holding an emergency hearing if a version of a school voucher bill passed into law later this year.

Gov. Greg Abbott pushed the bill, aimed at creating an education savings account program to give parents who choose to drop out of the public school system thousands of dollars in tax dollars per student each year. So far, there has been a lack of support from the Texas House of Representatives to pass such a law.

The adoption of a school voucher system would pose a number of problems for the UIL, which oversees extracurricular activities for public schools in the state of Texas. One of the most critical issues is competitiveness, which newly appointed UIL athletics director Ray Zepeda, who hails from Cy-Fair ISD, pointed to as an ever-changing challenge during an interview with the Chronicle earlier this year. There are things going on in our world that we need to be ready to adapt to, Breithaupt said in his closing remarks at Tuesday’s meeting of the UIL Legislative Council in Round Rock. All we’re waiting with bated breath for is what happens with this voucher plan that the governor pushes through. We may have to adapt. We hope we don’t have to meet again, but we may have to convene an emergency session of the Legislative Council to deal with some of the things that are being handed to us. Obviously, if it’s state law, we have to do it. There is no talking about it, Breithaupt continued. But there may be some things they give us to navigate the field and create our own rules. So okay, just see how that goes. It’s going to be a critical session, you know that. You’ve been dreading it all spring and you just have to wait and see what happens. I’m concerned about where we stand with public education, not because of our public educators, because I know you’re doing a great job. I’m a big, big fan of public education. I’ve been part of it my whole career. I’ll just tell you there are a lot of people who don’t appreciate it as much as we do. Actions athletics committee The athletics committee met on Tuesday and took action on several proposals. It authorized staff to study three proposals: A proposal to extend the December game restriction rule to the Thanksgiving holiday. Under current UIL rules, schools are not allowed to hold practices or competitions for five consecutive days in December. A proposal to increase the number of athletes advancing from regionals to state from two to three during the spring tennis season. This would alleviate problems with the current playback system. A proposal to add boys’ volleyball as a sanctioned activity. The committee also favored and plans to approve this in October, pending the following details: A proposal to allow coaches to coach their athletes in all-star games. The committee will continue to monitor: A proposal for 1A schools to participate in additional tournaments in exchange for individual games. A proposal for district champions to have home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The only measure that required legislative council approval and was obtained was an amendment to the athletic plan for seventh and eighth grades. That change allows for a pilot program for sixth grade students to participate in athletics at Class 1A and 2A schools when their participation is critical to fielding complete teams. The Athletics Commission rejected the following written proposals from the public: A proposal to ban the use of train horns during football matches. A proposal to ban cheerleaders at basketball games. A proposal to allow audio communication devices for hard of hearing athletes in basketball. A proposal to enable two PE courses. A proposal to require officials to pay within five days for games canceled by schools. A proposal to allow boys to participate in girls’ volleyball. A proposal to prohibit coaches from coaching their own child at the school where they work. A proposal to change the baseball and softball rules regarding batters. A proposal to add table tennis as a sanctioned activity. A proposal to ban all athletic activities during the month of July. A proposal to have coaches coach 7-on-7 competitions in the summer. A proposal to add a 10-foot diving event for the state championships. A proposal to add girls’ lacrosse as a pilot program for Spring 2024. More high school sports news

