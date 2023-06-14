Thirteen Spartans named to Phil Steele’s 2023 Preseason Mountain West Team





Football

6/13/2023 4:00 PM

SAN JOSE, California– Justin Lockhart , Chevan Cordeiro , Fernando Carmona Jr. , Andrew Gonneville , Kairee Robinson , Charles Ross , Anthony Pardue , Jordan Cobbs , Three Jenkins , Dominick Mazotti , Marist Youth , Soane Toia And Bryan Paraham were named to Phil Steele’s 2023 Preseason Mountain West Team, announced by the organization on Monday. Lockhart was named the first team, Cordeiro, Carmona, Jr., and Gonneville were named the second team, Robinson, Ross, Pardue, Cobbs, and Jenkins were named the third team, and Mazotti, Talavou, Toia, and Parham were named the fourth team. SEASON TICKETS|FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2023 Justin Lockhart WR, Junior, Los Angeles, California/Serra HS Preseason First Team AthlonSports All-Mountain West Offense (2023)

All-Mountain West Honorable Mention Squad (2022)

Fourth Team Preseason AthlonSports All-Mountain West Offense (2022)

Caught two passes for 12 yards vs Eastern Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (12/20/22) Chevan Cordeiro QB, senior, Honolulu, Hawaii/Saint Louis HS Preseason First Team AthlonSports All-Mountain West Offense (2023)

All-Mountain West Second Team (2022)

Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week (10/10/22,10/03/22,11/29/21, 11/11/19)

Throwed for a career-high 3,251 yards and a career-high 23 touchdowns in 2022, both of which were tops in the Mountain West, also ran for a career-high nine touchdowns which is the most for SJSU QB in the modern era

Throwed for 366 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another against Eastern Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (12/20/22) Fernando Carmona Jr. OL, Redshirt Sophomore, Las Vegas, Nev./Las Vegas HS Third Team Preseason AthlonSports All-Mountain West Offense (2023)

Academic All-Mountain West (2022)

Started all 12 games in 2022

Started his first game vs. Portland St. (9/1/22) Andrew Gonneville LS, Senior, Mission Viejo, California/Trabuco Hills HS Snapped in 42 games

MW Scholar Athlete (2021)

Academic All-Mountain West Team Honoree (2019, 20, 21, 22)

Appeared in all 12 games for SJSU in 2022 Kairee Robinson RB, graduate student, Antioch, California/De La Salle HS Second Team Preseason AthlonSports All-Mountain West Offense (2023)

Ran for career-high 752 yards and had a career-high 10 touchdowns on the ground in 2022

His 10 rushing touchdowns tied for fifth in the Mountain West in 2022

Rushed for 59 yards and received three catches against Eastern Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (12/20/22)

Ran for career-high 148 yards on career-high 24 carries vs. Hawaii (11/26/22) Charles Ross WR, Junior, Culver City, California/Culver City HS Fourth Team Preseason AthlonSports All-Mountain West Offense (2023)

Tied career-high with six catches for 66 yards in Wyoming (10/01/22)

Caught a 39-yard touchdown vs. WMU (9/24/22)

Had five catches for 89 yards, including one for 40 yards at Auburn (09/10/22) Anthony Pardue OL, Graduate Student, Murrieta, California/Murrieta Valley HS Started all 12 matches in 2023

Started in three games in 2022

Saw action in seven games in 2021 Jordan Cobbs LB, Redshirt Junior, Oakland, California/San LeandroHS Played and started in two games before ending the 2022 season with an injury

Had 10 tackles, one interception and 0.5 sacks in 2022

Ended the year with 41 tackles and one sack in 2021 Three Jenkins , S, graduate student, Stockton, California/St. Mary’s HS Preseason Second Team AthlonSports All-Mountain West Defense (2023)

NFF Hampshire Honor Society (2023)

All-Mountain West Honorable Mention Squad (2021, 22)

Campbell Trophy Semifinalist (2022)

Ended 2022 with 60 tackles, career-high seven tackles for loss and tied career-high with two interceptions Dominick Mazotti TE, Redshirt Junior, Pleasanton, California/Amador Valley HS Fourth Team Preseason AthlonSports All-Mountain West Offense (2023)

All-Mountain West Honorable Mention Squad (2022)

Academic All-Mountain West (2022)

Had five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown catch vs. Nevada (10/29/22)

Career-high 100 yards on career-high seven catches and first career TD vs. UNLV (10/7/22) Marist Youth , OL, Redshirt Junior, Norwalk, California/St. John Bosco HS Transferred from Utah ahead of the 2022 season

Had the first start vs. WMU (9/24/22) and started in two games

Played in 11 games in 2022 Soane Toia DL, Junior, Nuclear, Tonga/Grace Brethren HS Finished season with a career-high 5.5 tackles for loss and a career-high 2.5 sacks in 2022

Two tackles vs. EMU in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (12/20/22)

Had a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and 4 tackles at Fresno State (10/15/22) Bryan Paraham LB, Junior, Long Beach, California/Long Beach PolyHS Career highs with 93 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three sacks in 2022

Five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one force fumble in Potato Bowl vs. EMU (12/20/22)

Utah State career best 14 tackles plus a sack (11/19/22) The Spartans open the training camp at the end of July. Clickhereto build your One Spartan Nation membership. #AllSpartans

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjsuspartans.com/news/2023/6/13/football-thirteen-spartans-named-to-phil-steeles-2023-preseason-mountain-west-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos