Indian Cricket – All the money in the world, but not much to show for it





You can’t take anything for granted, never underestimate the Indians, 1.5 billion [people in India] and you play in the senior team, you have to be very strong. I couldn’t appreciate India enough. This quote from former Australia head coach and former Test batsman Justin Langer became quite popular after India performed the miracle at Brisbane’s Gabba in early 2021. In fact, during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, banners paraphrasing this quote were displayed by some Indian fans at The Oval. But sadly, the same spirit could not be summoned by so many Indian players and there was more heartbreak for the fans. Langer had every reason to come up with the statement in 2021 after the miracle in Brisbane due to the nature of that test series win. Indian cricket is known to produce such flashes of brilliance from time to time. But the tragedy with Indian cricket is the lack of consistency with which these results come through. In comparison, Australia has now become the only men’s team to have won all of the senior ICC titles up for grabs. A lesson from Australia’s dominance Australia with a population of about 2.6 crore people has more ODI World Cup trophies than India. They have had a much more dominant men’s team than India’s over the past century. Their women’s team has consistently beat India’s women’s team in various formats over the years. What separates Australia from India or maybe even the rest of the cricketing world? It is simply a system that does not believe in resting on its laurels. They aspire to be champions in all three formats in both men’s and women’s cricket. Their under-19 cricket is more for development than anything else. The only place they lag behind India is in terms of their franchise T20 competition and the valuation of their commercial rights. Otherwise, Australia is way ahead of India and the rest of the cricketing world when it comes to establishing systems that can produce champions. In the mid-1980s, they realized that their next set of superstars might not come through for a while, so they founded the Australian Cricket Academy (ACA) under the tutelage of the late Australian wicketkeeper, Rod Marsh. The fruits of that were borne in the 1990s and early 2000s when a fantastic couple came through. The championship sides of Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting had players who were ACA graduates. They invested in grounds, infrastructure development, domestic cricket and put together the toughest first-class competition in the world in the form of the Sheffield Shield. Slowly this system was copied by other countries such as England. India went a step further and enlisted Marsh herself to help set up their own National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore in the early 2000s. in India is still undergoing a facelift. Almost every six months for the past two decades, we hear stories about the NCA moving from its current home, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, to somewhere outside Bangalore. Almost every six months we hear stories about BCCI setting up regional academies across the country. When India performs a miracle like Brisbane, everyone sings praises about the NCA, but then no one questions the lack of movement to become a truly world-class High-Performance Centre. India’s World Cup winning team in 2011 (Photo: Reuters) India – Consistently inconsistent The only place where India beats Australia is in cricket appreciation. But unfortunately, what percentage of that amount goes into the development of the sport is a question no one will answer. Stadiums are a mess, those who control the game locally are constantly moving and the less said about the development programs the better. There is no single centrally managed development program that can result in producing consistent champions. What we get in terms of quality of players are the ones that don’t get through the system, but in spite of the system. The density of the population is such that you end up with the superstar that everyone loves so much like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni etc. But what we will never get is the consistency that will make India the most feared side regardless of formats and genders. Currently, India is probably the most feared country under 19 and that is because the players at that level play more cricket than other countries. Greg Chappell, a much hated figure in India, a former head coach and former Australian captain, used to believe that the day everyone joins forces in this cricket system, nothing can prevent it from becoming an unbeatable force. Unfortunately, due to the way our cricket is structured, the dream of being a dominant force on the field with consistent triumphs is unlikely to ever come true. Two recent examples prove this point in terms of on-field performance alone. Failure to take advantage of big wins In the wake of the 2011 World Cup triumph, India reached an all-time high. Players were feted left, right and center. Australia had been dethroned along the way and an era had ended for them. India, on the other hand, ranted that the world is now at their feet. Some players landed a week before a Test series in England in 2011. The others came from the West Indies, with a nonsensical warm-up match in preparation for the big Test series. At stake in the series was the number one Test ranking. India failed to show up, with their superstars taking turns getting injured and leaving midway through the series. India meekly surrendered both the series (0-4) and number one status. At the end of the year, India reached Australia and the result was the same. A few months later, the team lost to England in a Test series for the first time since 1984-85 at home. The usual refrain at the time was that we are world champions and such strange losses don’t matter, conveniently forgetting that the trophy was in the ODI format as defeats happened in Tests. India had lost 0-8 away in six months and then also lost 1-2 at home. But admitting a serious rot would amount to taking a close look at the way the sport is run and nobody wants to be bothered to do that. On the other hand, after the two T20 World Cup debacles in 2021 and 2022, there was promise, or at least we had to believe that changes were coming. But again, no changes took place, because why bother? That Virat Kohli himself conceded the captaincy is a he did, he didn’t another day story. However, such meek reactions from boards and selections would not take place in countries such as Australia and England with much less resources, but a more professional set-up. Australia’s ash losses in 2005 and 2010-2011 have resulted in a structural review. England’s hammering on Ashes in 2006-07, 2014 and then most recently in 2021-22 have led to changes in their system. The early departure from the 2015 ODI World Cup also led to changes in white ball cricket. By changes we mean not only the staff in the squad, but also the way the game is run. Here everyone closes ranks when there are changes. India recently lost the final of the World Test Championship to Australia. The final loss of the WTC – a new chance for change The 2023 WTC final is one in a series of mistakes made by those in charge of the game in India over the years. India’s two most recent successes away from home in Test cricket have come as they have had time to prepare. In 2020-21 against Australia, Indians had white ball games, side games and then the Test series, giving everyone plenty of time to prepare. Then in 2021, during the tour of England ahead of the Test series, the side had 25 days as standard due to the global COVID19 pandemic. So the team prepared well and played a side game. As a result, they ended up producing some of the best performances in Test cricket away from home. This time it was through sheer negligence that the players had a tight schedule for the WTC final. No attempt was made to adjust the IPL schedule or to terminate it much sooner than it was finally done. There was absolutely no planning to look at how the team could be better prepared for such an important game. Those running the game were so busy they couldn’t even get a sponsor for the team, despite the fact that the previous one’s contract expired on March 15! With all the money in the world, the Indian cricket mandarins could neither force a change in the date of the WTC final nor get their own house in order. With India aiming to get a 38 percent share of ICC revenues in the coming years, one thing is certain: nothing will change. More money will certainly not lead to a more professional system off the field. However, one thing that we will continue to excel at is that we are in a different state from others and that is the state of denial. published: June 13, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

