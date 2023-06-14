BYU Football Wide Receiver Position Preview for 2023 Season

PROVO, Utah– The BYU football wide receiver position has been a hot topic since spring prom ended. BYU coaches made no secret of their search for passcatchers through the Transfer Portal.

Little did they know that they would have to grab one of their own backs from the portal.

The Kody Epps portal drama, combined with two new portal additions plus a host of returning young boys looking to take on a bigger stage this season, is creating a lot of wide receiver intrigue for BYU.

Snapshot of the workforce

Disappeared from the 2022 squad:Puka Nacua (NFL, LA Rams), Gunner Romney (Graduate), Brayden Cosper (Graduate), Terence Fall (Transfer Portal)

Return:Kody Epps (Soph.), Keanu Hill (Jr.), Chase Roberts (Soph.), Hobbs Nyberg (Jr.), Talmage Gunther (Jr.), Kyson Hall (Fr.), Dom Henry (RS-Fr.)

Position changes:Tanner Wall (to safety)

Newcomers:Darius Lassiter (East Michigan), Keelan Marion (UConn), Koa Eldredge (RM), Devin Downing (RM), Jovesa Damuni (RM – Can be Gray Shirt Candidate), JoJo Phillips (Fr.), Jared Esplin (PWO), Prince Zombo (PWO), Naseri Danielson (PWO), Jake Hill (PWO), Kevin Doe (PWO)

Outlook for BYU Football WRs in 2023

BYU’s receiver unit will be interesting in 2023. The Cougars have three returning veterans that coaches trust in Kody Epps, Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill.

It was important to get Epps out of the portal again, as last year he was second on the team in receptions with 39, behind only Puka Nacua. Epps was a playmaker who scored six touchdowns last year.

He turned down opportunities in the SEC to return to BYU. How the locker room chemistry works with Epp’s back will be interesting. He’s done everything he can to get back into the program and he should be a starter when BYU takes on Sam Houston on September 2.

Keanu Hill was second in receiving yards last year behind Nacua with 572 yards and he led the team in touchdown receptions with seven. A native of Euless, Texas, Hill is excited to watch programs he grew up in the Big 12 footprint.

Chase Roberts is the returning player who could make the biggest jump this season. Last year in his freshman campaign, Roberts had a big touchdown in an upset win over then No. 9 Baylor replacing an injured Nacua.

No one in this receiving unit can replicate what Nacua meant to BYU last season, but Roberts has the potential to be a big player. He formed great chemistry with QB Kedon Slovis during spring training.

What impact will BYU’s additions to the broad recipient transfer portal have?

BYU added two wide receivers from the transfer portal after Spring Ball ended. Those additions were UConn’s Keelan Marion and Eastern Michigan’s Darius Lassiter. Marion was a leading receiver for UConn in 2021 and was expected to be the star pass catcher last season before getting injured in the opener against Utah State.

Marion is a dynamic playmaker in receiving and passing play and looks up to Cincinnati Bengals star Jamarr Chase.

Eastern Michigan’s Darius Lassiter comes to BYU after a productive season in the MAC, racking up 471 yards in four starts. He’s a good size at six feet, 200 pounds and can be an outside or inside receiver for this BYU passing strike.

Who else comes forward?

During spring training, Kody Epps was out due to a shoulder injury he sustained against Liberty. Moreover, Marion and Lassiter were not yet on the program. So many pictures were given to young underclassmen to develop.

Some of the players to watch this fall include freshman Dom Henry, Talmage Gunther and Hobbs Nyberg. All three are favorite walk-ons that had productive springs.

Returned missionary Koa Eldredge is another player to watch. He showed flashes of his ability for deep threat in the final two weeks of the Spring Ball.

Then BYU also adds real life freshman Josiah “JoJo” Phillips to the mix. Phillips arrived in Provo last week. As an eighth grader, he was one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2023. But his recruiting cooled after the COVID-19 pandemic took away California football, and he focused on basketball. After returning to the roster, BYU kept in touch with Phillips and they got his commitment.

He has a chance to earn playing time as a freshman this season.

Projecting BYU’s depth map onto WR

Entrees: Chase Roberts / Kody Epps / Keanu Hill

Backups: Keelan Marion / Talmage Gunther / Dom Henry

