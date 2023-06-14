



Mike Nannini won the second round of bull wrestling on Tuesday as a pair of Bobcat cowgirls rank among the top three in individual events after completing two full rounds of the 2023 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. Nannini, a junior, scored 3.5 seconds in the second round of bull wrestling, 0.8 seconds better than his closest competitor. In addition to his 17.7 in the first start, Nannini is on 17e enter the final round. The CNFR’s third start begins with the Tuesday night performance and continues at Casper’s Wyoming Ford Arena each night at 7 p.m. “Mike has a lot of talent,” said Bobcat coach Kyle Whitaker. “He actually smoked one that round.” A pair of Bobcat women nearly reached the top of their events in two rounds. Senior Paige Rasmussen followed her first round 6.2 with a 6.0 in her second goat tie, tied for third in the round and second in the average after two go-arounds. That came after a scary moment in the morning barrel race, when Rasmussen’s horse Felix freaked out and landed on her. “She was a little rough, but she came back for tying up the goat,” Whitaker said. “And she rode the same horse, so I think he was okay too.” Taylor Moeykens a junior, achieved a 14.25 in the second round of barrel racing, and her 28.10 averages third. Kate Hepper , a senior, takes fourth after two rounds of breakaway attempts after finishing ninth in the second round (2.5). freshman Meghan McGinley’s 2.3 was good for fifth on the way and she is 20e average. Junior Predict spring ranks seventh in the tie-down roping after two go-arounds, while Trav Johnson (10e), Jade Whitman (11e), Predict spring (14e) and Nannini are all in the top 20 bull wrestling rankings. “All four of our guys have a shot at making the (Saturday) shortgo in steer wrestling,” Whitaker said. “We have to keep going, but they have good chances.” Rasmussen completes her third run in barrel racing on Tuesday night, the only Bobcat in action. Alexis McDonald (barrel racing) is Montana State’s only competitor on Wednesday. “We just have to keep pecking and see what happens,” Whitaker said. SADDLE BRONK: 16. Caleb Meeks (62.0-77.0-third start on Thursday)

CONFIRMATION ROPING: 7. Predict spring (9.3-10.7 Thursday)

SEND WRESTLING: 10. Trav Johnson (12.3-5.6-Friday), 11. Jade Whitman (9.1-8.9-Thursday), 14. Predict spring (11.4-9.0 Thursday), 17. Mike Nannini (17.7-3.5 Thursday)

TEAM ROPING: 18. Hayden Taylor healer (NS-5.9-Thursday) SOAP BOX RACE: 3. Taylor Moeykens (13.85-14.25-Thursday), 30. Paige Rasmussen (14.92-14.97-Tuesday evening), 35. Alexis McDonald (14.60-19.54-Wednesday)

BREAKFAST ROPING: 4. Kate Hepper (2.7-2.5-Friday), 20. Megan McGinley (NS-2.3-Friday), 49. Jacee Currin (NS-NS-Thursday), 49. Molly Salmon (NS-NS-Thursday)

GOAT TIE: 2. Paige Rasmussen (6.2-6.0-Thursday), 13. Jessica Stevens (5.9-7.0-Thursday), 27. Jacee Currin (7.1-7.1 Friday) #GoCatsGo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msubobcats.com/news/2023/6/13/mens-rodeo-montana-state-individuals-move-up-during-second-go-of-2023-cnfr.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos