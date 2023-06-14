The Texas Tech football staff looks for ways to care for Mason Tharp





Mason Tharp usually stands out on a football field by being the tallest player almost every Saturday. During Texas Tech football spring training, the Red Raiders’ tight end at six feet tall and 270 pounds stood out because they spent every practice in a gold jersey, meaning he competed without contact. Tech coach Joey McGuire said Tharp suffered three concussions during his college career. The staff team wants to give him as much recovery time as possible and not take any unnecessary risks. “If you get too close to concussions (successively),” McGuire said, “there’s a chance you’re thinking, ‘Okay, you’re never playing again.’ We didn’t want to do that.” The junior from Klein played in 22 games over the past two seasons, starting in 15. He caught 26 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns. But he missed the last two regular season games in 2022 and the Red Raiders’ Texas Bowl victory over Mississippi. Tharp will return as a full contender in the fall, McGuire said. Meanwhile, the technical medical staff is looking for ways to protect him. They got him a Q-collar, a device manufactured by Q-30 Innovations, which markets the product as “The only FDA-cleared device that helps protect the brain during head impact.” Q-30 says the Q-Collar is backed by 10 years of research and more than 25 lab and clinical studies. Inside Tech tight end’s comeback:Back on track: Baylor Cupp, lost to injury after 2 seasons, wants to show he can still be a top-notch tight end Long way back to West Texas:Ahead: Tight end Henry Teeter loses walk-on status following his transfer to Texas Tech Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are among the players who have worn the Q-Collar. Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist who founded both Boston University’s CTE Center and the Concussion Legacy Foundation, was skeptical of claims about the protective benefits of the Q-Collar. The premise of the Q-Collar is that gentle pressure on the sides of the neck slightly increases blood volume in the brain, cushioning the brain’s impact with the skull during blows to the head. The coaching staff is looking for other ways to help Tharp and other players. “We’re trying different types of mouthpieces with a group of our guys,” McGuire said. “If it’s going in the right direction and we feel good about it and there’s science behind it, then that way we can become the full team. There’s just not enough science behind that mouthpiece yet.” The Red Raiders have a deep pool of returning tight ends with Baylor Cupp, Tharp, Henry Teeter and Jayden York listed in that order on the post-spring depth chart.

