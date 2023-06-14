Charlotte agrees to spend $65 million on a tennis complex that could host Western and Southern Open





Charlotte city leaders voted Monday night to spend $65 million on a proposed tennis complex that could one day host the Western and Southern Open. “This is something that doesn’t normally happen. I wouldn’t even say this is once in a lifetime. This is just once in your imagination,” Charlotte Councilor Braxton Winston said. Before Monday’s vote, Charlotte councilors saw images showing what the proposed tennis facility would look like. They also learned how much money the Western and Southern Open, a premier sporting event that has been played in Greater Cincinnati for more than a century, could bring in each year. “The impact of the tournament is $275 million, with more than 350,000 attendees per year,” said Tracy Dodson, assistant city manager for the City of Charlotte. Charlotte’s decision to raise $65 million is expected to be matched by state lawmakers in Raleigh. The goal is to convince billionaire Ben Navarro, who bought the tournament from the US Tennis Association last year, to move the Western and Southern from Mason in Warren County, Ohio, to Queen City, North Carolina. Warren County Commissioner Dave Young is undeterred by all the money talk. “It’s not surprising for us. We knew this was going to be a competitive situation,” he said. Young said Navarro must decide whether to spend more of his own money to bring the tournament to the East Coast or invest much less to maintain its status as the crown jewel of Cincinnat’s sports scene. “Starting new in Charlotte sounds great: ‘Hey, I’m getting all these nice facilities. It’s going to be brand new the way I want it. I’ve got more land.’ But it’s going to cost him hundreds of millions more out of his pocket,” Young said. “There are unknowns there, versus it’s a known amount here.” Young said those unknowns include potential infrastructure and environmental issues at the site of the proposed North Carolina tennis complex. While acknowledging that city leaders in Charlotte scored a point by approving the $65 million, Young said he and other leaders in and around Warren County plan to win the battle to keep the Western and Southern in Mason.

