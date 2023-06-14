Vegas Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers and win Stanley Cup





Born of trepidation, tragedy and eventual triumph, the Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. The Knights, the top seed in the Western Conference, used a quick attack with sharp elbows to overwhelm the Panthers, the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, in five games. The Knights made their second appearance in the Finals, as did the Panthers. But while the Panthers came within one round of a championship for the first time since 1996, the Knights made the second-fastest journey to a Stanley Cup win by any team in the expansion era that began in 1967, trailing only the Edmonton Oilers, who won the Cup in their fifth season in the league. (The Oilers played seven seasons in the World Hockey Association before joining the NHL) We waited a long time for that moment to come back and we wanted to make sure we made money,” said Vegas winger Jonathan Marchessault, who was selected from the Panthers in the expansion version and was one of the original mavericks of the game. Vegas inaugural season This team has been incredible from the start.

After captain Mark Stone hoisted the cup after the game, he handed it to Reilly Smith, another first-season player and also from the Panthers. He passed it on to Marchessault, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs. After a shaky start to Game 5, the Golden Knights opened the scoring about 12 minutes into the first period. After Vegas goaltender Adin Hill stopped Florida center Aleksander Barkov, Stone scored an unsupported goal with a short hand. Vegas scored again less than two minutes later. In the second period, Vegas scored four times in less than 10 minutes, including a second goal from Stone, to build an insurmountable lead. The Panthers played without their leading scorer, Matthew Tkachuk, who was injured in Game 4. But Vegas was clearly the hungrier team. Fueled by a raucous in-house DJ, cheerleaders, and an over-the-top light show, the Knights fans spent the third period preparing for a grand celebration few could have imagined six years ago.

The annals of the NHL are littered with failed franchises. Club Expansion. Teams that moved to new markets. Teams that moved again. Do you remember the Cleveland Barons? The Kansas City Scouts? The Minnesota North Stars?

So it’s no wonder critics were skeptical when Commissioner Gary Bettman held a press conference at a Las Vegas hotel in 2016 to announce that the city would be home to the Golden Knights, the league’s 31st team. With the temperature outside with a peak of 108 degreesBettman answered questions about the viability of a professional hockey team in a desert town where many residents are retired or work night shifts. A host of minor league hockey teams including the Gamblers, the Outlaws, the Aces, the Thunder and the Ice Dice have had a rough time in Las Vegas. The Coyotes, who moved to Arizona from Winnipeg for the 1996–97 season, were in such bad shape financially that the NHL had to take over the team at one point. Maybe hockey wasn’t meant to be played in the desert. Still, Bettman pointed to the city’s growing population and reputation for entertainment. We think this is a hugely exciting opportunity not only for Las Vegas, but also for the league, he said.

There were also questions about adding a franchise in a city known for legal sports gambling, something sports leagues, including the NHL, had long shunned. Bettman said betting on hockey was not as popular as football, so the threat of players throwing a game was minimal. We are not concerned about the integrity of our game, Bettman said. As it turned out, Bettman should have put money on the team before it took to the ice for the first time. The Knights seemingly overcame every obstacle thrown at them during their first season. They sold over 14,000 season tickets before the team even had a name. The team moved to the T-Mobile Arena, which was already open on the Strip. But after the team’s final preseason game, a gunman at the Mandalay Bay hotel, about a mile south of the arena, opened fire at a nearby concert, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more touched. The team’s players, who would have appeared at a public meeting the next day, became a stimulating force in the city. She blown out throughout the community, thanked police officers, donated blood and donated tens of thousands of dollars to help victims, their families and medical workers. Their response endeared them to the stunned and grieving residents of the city. And remarkably, the knights went on an epic flight. Led by three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury in goal, the team started the season going 500-to-1 long shots to win the Stanley Cup. Still, they amassed 109 points and a .622 regular-season winning percentage, both league records for a team in its first season by wide margins. They raced through the first three rounds of the playoffs, beating the Los Angeles Kings, the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets and winning the first game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals. The team lost the next four games and the series, but had made its mark like no other.

The team wrapped around the city and the city wrapped around the team, longtime Las Vegas resident Brad Kreel told me before the team’s final game that season. The WNBA’s Aces arrived from San Antonio in 2018, the Raiders arrived from Oakland, California a few years later, and now the Athletics are also trying to find a stadium in the city, confirming the NHL’s suspicion that, despite the 40th being the largest media market in the US could support major sports teams. However, the Knights are now fixed values. They made the playoffs five of their six seasonsand despite the great opportunities, the sports world has shown that Las Vegas can support a professional sports team, and that team can succeed. It’s the best feeling in the world, said Vegas center Jack Eichel. It’s a very special organization and I just feel blessed to be a part of it. I started to really enjoy coming to the rink again. Marchessault, asked what kind of party Las Vegas had in store, said with a grin, I don’t know. Probably a big one.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/13/sports/hockey/nhl-stanley-cup-knights-panthers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos