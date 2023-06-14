Despite Fund Crunch, Para Paddler Brings Home Bronze | Surah News





Surat: With a disability of more than 75 percent, Bhavika Kukadia (27) has to fight not only her disability, but also the financial crisis. But that doesn’t bother her, because despite some sponsorship, the table tennis player from the city recently took part in an international para table tennis championship in Jordan and won a bronze medal there.

The cerebral palsy-born paddler who medaled at the 2023 ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships, Amman, Jordan in the women’s category, now plans to repay her loan in the coming days.

Kukadiya only started walking when she was 5 and that was also difficult. After completing her studies, she started working while also developing a love for sports. Kukadia, a computer engineering graduate, started working as a data operator to support her family financially, but wants to do something bigger in her life.

The family has limited financial resources as her father and older brother work as tailors and own a shop Palanpur Jakat Naka area. Her brother is recovering from a critical health condition that has pushed the family into a financial quagmire.

I am happy that I was able to win a medal at an international event and prove my abilities. There are financial constraints, but I look forward to a brighter future and support, Kukadia said.

Bhavika is hardworking, dedicated, disciplined and has a focus on representing India. There weren’t many tournaments for para players before, but now awareness is growing, says Kukadias coach Hraday Desai. Arrangements should now be made for more financial encouragement for these players, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/surat/despite-fund-crunch-para-paddler-brings-home-bronze/articleshow/100980094.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos