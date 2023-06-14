‘I hope he listens. I want him to play Test Cricket’: Ganguly to India star | Cricket

India may not have won an International Cricket Council (ICC) title in 10 years, but former captain Sourav Ganguly has warned against jumping to conclusions, especially regarding the team’s future in Test cricket, based on their loss to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. As India fought back in the third and fourth days at the Oval after trailing for much of the first two days, they folded in the first session of the final day, losing the match by 209 runs. Ganguly said India will always have played ready to push the team forward in Test cricket (AFP)

Ganguly said that regardless of what happened during the match, India will always have a healthy pipeline of players ready to take the team forward in Test cricket. Let’s not jump to conclusions because of just one loss, India will always have talent. And I don’t think it’s time to look beyond Virat (Kohli) or (Cheteshwar) Pujara. Virat is only 34, Ganguly said on India Today.

India has huge reserves. If you watch some performances. I don’t consider IPL executions if we stick with Testcricket. In domestic cricket there are some fantastic players and you only find out if you give them chances. Be it Jaiswal or Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran from Bengal scores many points. Shubman Gill is young, Ruturaj Gaikwad and I hope Hardik Pandya is listening. I want to see him play Test cricket, especially in these circumstances, Ganguly said.

While going through a period of uncertainty after suffering a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup, Pandya has been looking at his best as an all-rounder in limited overs cricket since early 2022. He has also grown in stature as a captain during this period, leading Gujarat Titans to the title in the 2022 IPL and the 2023 tournament final and leading the Indian T20I and ODI teams on a number of occasions in the past year. However, he has yet to return to Test cricket since that injury, with his last Test match coming in September 2018.

In 11 Tests Pandya scored 532 runs 31.29 with four half-centuries and one century. He also took 17 wickets including a five wicket haul. Pandya said before the WTC final that he would like to earn a spot in the Test as he has not played first-class cricket since December 2018. If I want to play Test Cricket I will go through the grind, I will earn my position and then come back. For that reason, to be perfectly honest, I won’t be available or play the World Test Championship final, or any future Test matches until I feel I’ve earned my spot.