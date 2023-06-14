Predictions per game after spring for 2023

The spring ball is well in the rearview mirror, and Michigan State football fans are hoping the 2023 season proves that 2022 was just a fluke.

The schedule won’t be very easy, however, as the Spartans must travel to Iowa, Minnesota and Ohio State while also hosting Washington, Maryland, Michigan and battling it out with Penn State at Ford Field. There could be 5-6 legitimately ranked teams on the schedule for the Spartans this year.

How will the Spartans fare based on updated post-spring expectations?

1 Central Michigan Chip wax 1st of September East Lansing, Mich.

Dating back to the Mark Dantonio days, the season opener against a directional public school usually leads to some sloppy play and a game much closer than it should be. I don’t think this game will feel that close, but the score will be within two touchdowns by the fourth quarter.

We’ll see Katin Houser and Noah Kim get some reps and the Spartans will add another score in the fourth to seal the deal and start the season off right. The attack is really fun again.

Prediction: Win (1-0)

2 Richmond Spiders September 9th East Lansing, Mich.

Richmond was a bit of a problem in the FCS last year, going 9-4 overall with three ranked wins at that level. The Spiders did open the year with an FBS opponent, losing 34–17 to Virginia.

Michigan State hopes they can build on that season-opening victory over Central and avoid a close call against the Spiders.

I don’t think this one will be that close as Michigan State flexes some muscles on both sides of the ball and dominates the trenches.

Prediction: Win (2-0)