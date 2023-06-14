Remembering Dee Henry: A Life Dedicated to Tennis





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is saddened by the passing of longtime Biola women’s tennis coach and pioneer of wheelchair tennis, Dee Henry. Henry truly dedicated her entire life to the betterment of our sport, beginning her coaching career in 1971 with Biola and coaching the Eagles for the next 45 years, while also serving the youth and underprivileged players in her community. As a member of ITA’s Board of Directors, Henry had a profound impact on the sport of tennis, driving its teams to make a lasting impact not only on the court, but in the community. Henry became known as one of the leading voices behind wheelchair tennis in the United States and her space efforts have impacted countless players across the country. She was honored by the USTA Southern California Section with service awards in 1987, 1993, 1996, and 2001 for her outstanding work with adults and juniors. Henry also earned many awards from the USPTA California Division, including the 1997 Coach of the Year, the 2001 Handicap Pro of the Year, and the 2008 Special Needs Coach of the Year. Henry earned the USTA Southern California Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005, the USPTA Pete Brown Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, and the ITHF’s Tennis Educational Merit Award for outstanding service to tennis in 2016. Whether it was with Biola or in her community, Henry’s impact on the sport of tennis will be felt for generations to come and she will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. (PST) from Whittier Area Community Church in Whittier, California. For those unable to travel, a live stream is available, with more details in the coming days. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2023/06/13/remembering-dee-henry-a-lifetime-dedicated-to-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos