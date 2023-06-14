New ECAC Commissioner Doug Christiansen discusses his hockey career on and off the ice, in all the places he’s been – The Rink Live





Doug Christiansen’s love of hockey began at a young age when his parents took him to the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey games while he was growing up in Milwaukee. That led him to play hockey, attend the USHL, Union College, play pro hockey for eight seasons, coach professionally overseas and in North America, coach in the USHL, and work for the USHL in two capacities . Christiansen was appointed ECAC Commissioner on Tuesday, June 13. He talks about his journey into his new role, shares stories about his time in the game and looks ahead at the challenges and opportunities ahead in college hockey on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten. TIME STAMPS 1:00 What was his position in the USHL as deputy commissioner, his former position as director of player personnel 2:25 What the 2022-23 USHL season looked like 3:30 How the USHL has been since he played for the Green Bay Gamblers from 1996-98 5:25 His background in hockey, grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., attended the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team and played at Union College 6:45 What it was like watching Union win the national championship game in 2014 9:00 What Badgers hockey was like in the ’80s and ’90s 11:30 What it was like to play and coach pro hockey in the UK, meet his wife in Belfast, coach the UK national team 14:45 The evolution of the ECHL, where he played and coached 16:25 Why was he interested in becoming an ECAC Commissioner? 18:00 The differences and similarities between the Ivy League and non-Ivy League teams in the ECAC 20:30 The challenges and opportunities available with the NIL and the changes in the transfer portal in college hockey 22:20 His memories of playing in the arenas in the ECAC 24:15 Or his kids have started skating or hockey 25:20 New programs in the ECAC?

Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps run TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered hockey from St. Cloud State University since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of journalism experience and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. [email protected] For more coverage of St. Cloud and surrounding communities, visit St Cloud Live.

