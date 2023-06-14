Sports
Three Spartans receive All-America Honors
SAN JOSE, CaliforniaAs final awards were handed out for the 2022-23 season, the San Jose State women’s golf team earned four All-America honors for the year, led by Kajsa Arwefjall who was named a WGCA second team All-America selection and a Gulf Week third team All-America honoree. Antonia Malate And Lucia Lopez Ortega received WGCA honorable mention All-America honors.
Arwefjäll currently plays at The Women’s Amateur Championship at Prince’s in England. She finished the first day of stroke play on Tuesday tied for 45e at 3-over 75. The field plays another round of stroke play on Wednesday before the field of 64 (plus ties) advances to match play, starting on Thursday and progressing to Sunday’s championship game.
This year also marks the first time since the 1995-1996 season that the Spartan program has had three student-athletes named All-Americans. That year, Vibeke Stensrud, Cecelia Afzelius-Alm and Janice Moodie were honored.
Kajsa Arwefjall Sr., Hollviken, Sweden WGCA Second Team All-America; Golf Week Third Team All-America
Mountain West Player of the Year
First Team All-Mountain West
71.00 batting average, second best in school history
Finished second in the MW Championship at 5-under 211
Won her first collegiate title at the USF Intercollegiate with an 11-under 202
Six top-10 finishes this season in 11 tournaments played
23 rounds par or better 21 under par and two par rounds
Shot a school-record 64 in the final round of the USF Intercollegiate
Tied for 18e at the NCAA Championships
Played the first two rounds at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Currently ranked 29e in Golfstat and 44e on the WAGR
Fourth all-conference honor and third consecutive first-team All-MW recognition
Antonia Malate Gr., Seaside, California WGCA Honorable Mention All-America
First Team All-Mountain West
71.94 batting average in 33 rounds played, fifth best in school history
Ended on a tie for 6e at the MW Championship
The tournament’s best finish was tied for second place at the Stanford Intercollegiate
18 rounds par or under 14 under par and four par rounds
Shot a school-record 64 in the second round of the Illini Women’s Invitational
2023 Arnold Palmer Cup participant as part of Team USA and helped the team win the title
Finished in 20th place at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Ranked 43ed on Golfstat and 76e on the WAGR
Lucia Lopez Ortega So., Sa Coma, Majorca, Spain WGCA Honorable Mention All-America
Tied for second place at the NCAA Championships at 9-under 279
One of only three championship golfers to shoot under par all four rounds (68-69-71-71)
71.88 batting average, fourth best in school history
Finished tied for ninth place in the MW Championship at 2-under 214
First Team All-Mountain West
Finished in the top-20 in nine of the 11 tournaments played in 2022-23
Tied for fifth place at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge
Ranked 27e in Golfstat and 93ed on the WAGR
#AllSpartans
|
