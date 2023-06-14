Disney’s Cricket Streaming strategy in India underlines the financial weight of the sport





The Indian Premier League is big business (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images) Getty Images Those from non-traditional cricket-playing countries generally deride the British Commonwealth’s bat and ball sport, a game widely regarded as chained to only a small part of the world. Due to an elitist structure underlying the sport’s governing body, which has only 12 countries with top membership status that offers more funding, power and playing opportunities, the growth of cricket has been slow compared to other global team sports such as football and basketball. But often to the surprise of those off the cricket field, there’s some serious money in the game that comes mainly from India – the world’s most populous country where cricket has a stranglehold. Huge investments have been made in cricket amid India’s burgeoning financial arm. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" batched="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1" data-double-progressive=""/> This was evidenced last year by the astronomical $6 billion media rights deal in the Indian Premier League – the most popular and richest T20 league in the world that attracts most of the best players and effectively closes the cricket calendar in April and May. While the sport’s governing body has a $3 billion broadcasting deal for the next four-year cycle of events – a significant increase from the current deal – India is said to reap nearly 40 percent of the revenue share. Like the appeal in this part of the world, cricket has been a major focus of Disney’s streaming strategy in India. The company recently announced that Hotstar – India’s largest Disney-owned premium streaming platform – will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments in India on mobile devices in a major development. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2" data-double-progressive=""/> It’s part of a strategic rethink for Disney after rival JioCinema – backed by the deep pockets of billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Viacom18 – managed to attract millions of viewers by streaming the recent IPL for free on its platform. Mukesh Ambani (L), with son Akash Ambani (R) and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (C) (Photo by SUJIT … [+] JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Users will be able to stream this year’s Asia Cup – set to be played in September in Pakistan and likely Sri Lanka – and the subsequent World Cup in India for free. It’s a departure from Disney’s previous strategy of requiring users to subscribe to a paid plan in recent years. Disney believes the free streaming service will reach more than 540 million smartphone users in its effort to make the games “accessible to as many mobile users as possible in India”. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3" data-double-progressive=""/> Cricket may have inevitably gotten caught up in the increasingly heated rivalry between Ambani, currently ranked 13th on the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list, and Disney, which once held the coveted IPL rights. Losing the media rights of the IPL – by far the most popular sports league in India – has reportedly been costly to Disney’s Hotstar, whose subscriber base subsequently shrank by around five million users in India. But Disney’s decision to follow its rival’s example book has raised eyebrows. “If continued in the longer term, free cricket offers could increase losses for streaming platforms or lead to consolidation as many platforms may not be able to survive on lower revenue per user,” Elara Capital analyst Karan Taurani told me. Reuters. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-4" data-double-progressive=""/> The IPL is followed closely (Photo by R. SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images This raging war is intensifying in a country where the streaming industry is booming and the money spinner of Indian cricket is caught in the thick of it. Cricket is simply a financial behemoth in India, garnering plenty of starry-eyed admirers – but also a healthy dose of resentment – ​​in the sport’s traditional playing countries. With major influence over major streaming companies amid multibillion-dollar media rights deals, Indian cricket could help change the sport’s oft-derided reputation beyond traditional boundaries.

