Temple University





PHILADELPHIA – Temple men’s tennis player Thibault Frumholz was honored for his academic and athletic achievements when he was named one of six student-athletes on the 2022-23 PhillySIDA Academic All-Area Men’s Tennis Team. The team is nominated and voted on by the sports information bureaus of 30 local institutions from the Philadelphia metropolitan area. To be eligible for Academic All-Area awards, an athlete must be at least in his or her sophomore year at the institution and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Frumholz will start the 2023 season with partner Leo Raquin , where the two finished the season ranked No. 9 in the Atlantic region of the ITA doubles rankings. The duo went 20-6 overall as a team, including 18-3 in dual play, and reached a position as high as No. 81 in the ITA rankings. Raquin and Frumholz went 12-0 out of first position, 4-2 out of second and 3-1 in third. In singles, Frumholz went 27-5 overall, including 19-3 in doubles singles and 2-5 in tournament action. In addition, the graduate student got most of his singles victories in fifth position, where he went 10-2, while going 2-0 out of third, 4-1 in fourth and 3-0 in sixth. In his three-year Temple career, Frumholz had a combined 84 wins between doubles singles and doubles, tying him for fifth all-time in school history. Frumholz finished with a 44-14 overall in singles, which put him tied for sixth all-time in school history in double wins in singles. Also in doubles, the graduate went 40-19 in his doubles career, placing fifth in school history for most wins. Academically, the native of Strasbourg, France, studied mechanical engineering as an undergrad and is now pursuing his graduate degree in the same field. Frumholzhas garnered numerous accolades, including the title of Temple Trustee 10 recipient, three-time All-AAC Academic member, and Chi Alpha Sigma Student-Athlete Honor Society member. Joining Frumholz on this year’s Academic All-Area Men’s Tennis Team is Performer of the Year Kevin Zhu (Penn), Germany’s Lopez Andujar (Thomas Jefferson), Hannibal Borg (Thomas Jefferson), and Edoardo Graziani (Penn), João Sousa (Chestnut Hill). Follow the Owls on social media for full coverage of Temple volleyball @TempleMTennis (Twitter), facebook.com/ Temple men’s tennis (Facebook), @ temple tennis (Instagram), or visit the official home ofTemple UniversityAthletics at owlsports.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://owlsports.com/news/2023/6/13/womens-tennis-mens-tennis-frumholz-named-2023-phillysida-academic-all-area.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos