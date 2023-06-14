UNC hockey and women’s tennis visited the White House





Slowly but surely it has become a tradition for major sports teams to go to the White House to visit the President of the United States when they win a title. It started with the professional sports, but soon the college sports team would make their way to Washington, D.C. and meet the president, give him a framed jersey and get one last chance to enjoy their victory. The tradition has been hushed up in recent years, both by politics and COVID, but for the most part it was only the big-money sports that would get their time in the White House. This changed on Monday, when there was a College Athlete Day hosted by the White House, where champions from all three NCAA divisions got a chance to cherish their titles. The ceremony was attended by the two title teams from Carolina in the 22-23 season, the hockey teams and the women’s tennis teams. The ceremony was originally supposed to be hosted by President Biden, but he was called to a root canal, and so the ceremony was handed over to Vice President Kamala Harris. Opening remarks were given by incoming NCAA president, former Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, and the ceremony ended with remarks from Texas Volleyball captain Logan Eggleston, who represented all champions and presented the VP with a representative national championship trophy. It was clear that the members of the winning teams were enjoying their time. Each team got to send one to take the podium – the Carolina players were in the front row The final tweet is from the two teams and athletic director Bubba Cunningham walking up the Mall to the Capitol and visiting Valerie Foushee, who represents Chapel Hill in the House of Representatives. It’s amazing that more athletes representing all different sports are getting the chance to visit Washington, the White House and Congress. It’s icing on the cake of what amounted to a great overall sports season for UNC. This event is a first of its kind for college sports, and while one might be somewhat cynical about the fact that this is probably an attempt by the NCAA to point out how good their organization is for all athletes turning pro in anything else, it is still a great reward for a special season. Congratulations Tarheels! I hope you had fun in Washington and are ready to defend your titles next season!

