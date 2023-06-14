Frank loses his singles title to brother George in Kidderminster’s table tennis competition





Qian Zhang, Restricted Singles winner The brothers fought in the first semi-final of the competition’s 78th final night, held at the Cookley Sports & Social Club. The younger Carroll got off to a fast start against the champions and was relatively untroubled during his 3-0 win. In the other semi-final, the brother’s father, Pete, made an unexpected appearance in the final stages of the competition’s Blue Riband event, but was no match for first-class defender Matt Squires, the Cookley player who topped the table. averages stood in the first division for the season. . Squire’s 3-0 victory set up a much anticipated clash of styles in the final against all-out forward George Carroll. The 23-year-old from Bewdley Institute took advantage of the fast-paced conditions to fight his way to an excellent 3-0 win against Squires, who had excelled at the Inter League County event in Evesham the previous week. It may not have been the most nerve-racking final in terms of drama, but the level of table tennis was impressively high. Before the open singles final, 14-year-old Archie Goulding put in an exceptionally consistent performance to win the Handicap singles final against veteran Chris Giles. Archie, some 60 years younger than his opponent, showed little sign of nerves as he edged ahead in the four-game encounter. Overall, he made far fewer mistakes than his more experienced opponent and emerged the comfortable winner despite leading by 12.5 points. In the first final of the night, the hard-hitting Qian Zhang of the Bewdley Institute defeated Paul Smith to win the Restricted Singles, for players outside the top division. She is the first female player in living memory to win the trophy and is expected to play in the top division next season. Guest of honor on the night was league president Iain Perks, who has held every major position on the league committee and has spent years coaching youth at Wolverley High School sessions. Respect was paid to former players Les Carroll and Keith Wilkinson who passed away during the season. The remaining trophies were awarded at the league’s annual meeting, which took place in Cookley. Previously, a strong team representing Kidderminster narrowly missed out on the County Inter League trophy at Evesham, despite going unbeaten throughout the competition. The Kidderminster team of George Carroll, Frank Carroll and Matt Squires won all of their matches against the other leagues in the county except one against Evesham which was a draw. The home side had a better win record than Kidderminster, so they retained their Inter League trophy. Other competitions were played to an end earlier in the season. Martin Madkins won the veteran title, defeating Pete Carroll in a rather one-sided final after a tough five-setter semifinal against Adrian Jones. As expected, Steve Horton and Stephane Bonnafous were largely untroubled as they rode to victory in the Vets Doubles over Dave Stephens and Kwok Ng. However, they could not repeat their success in open doubles and lost to Frank and George Carroll. Pete Carroll took the Super Vets title beating his Bewdley teammate Trevor Davies 11-9 in the fifth after a thrilling encounter and his son Frank was as surprised as anyone to win the Hard Bat title after a stubborn performance against Adrian Argyle in the final .

