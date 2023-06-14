Former Utah State Football Player and Hall of Fame Inductee Jim Turner dies at age 82

Former Utah State player Jim Turner died on Saturday, June 10. He turned 82.

A quarterback and kicker, Turner was a three-year letter winner for the Aggies from 1960-62. He helped Utah State capture back-to-back Skyline Conference championships in 1960 and 1961 as those teams combined to go 18-3-1 overall, including 9-1-1 in conference play.

Utah State ended those two seasons by playing in the Sun Bowl and Gotham Bowl, respectively. In the 1961 Gotham Bowl against Baylor, Turner kicked a 36-yard field goal, rushed for 17 yards on five carries, and completed one pass for 10 yards.

During his career with the Aggies, Turner’s teams combined for a 26-5-1 record, the most wins in a three-year span in school history. He was inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

A two-year starter at quarterback, Turner ranked 12th in the nation in 70 points his senior season as he had six rushing touchdowns, three field goals and 25 extra points. He also ranked 17th in the nation in scoring during his junior season with 58 points, as he accounted for three rushing touchdowns, two field goals and 34 extra points.

During his career, Turner had a career long 73-yard pass against Western Michigan and a career long 63-yard punt against BYU, both during his junior season. He also recorded a 100-yard fumble for a touchdown against Idaho during his senior season, which still ranks as the longest fumble for a touchdown in school history.

Following his collegiate career, Turner was selected by the Washington Redskins in the 1963 NFL Draft before spending seven seasons with the New York Jets (1964-70), helping them to a 16-7 victory against Baltimore in Super Bowl III . Turner then spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos (1971-79) and was the first kicker inducted into their Ring of Fame in 1988.

Before his NFL career, Turner played in two Super Bowls (III, XII) and two Pro Bowls, and was the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer at the time of his retirement in 1979.

While with the Broncos, Turner did not miss a game during his 130 games in nine seasons as he scored 742 points. When he retired, Turner was only the fourth player in NFL history to ever reach the 500-point mark. He also ranked second in both career scoring and field goals at the time of his retirement. With the Broncos, Turner scored in 69 straight games from 1974–78, the third longest streak in franchise history.

Turner was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1988, becoming the first kicker in team history to earn the honor. He still ranks third in franchise history in career field goals and fifth in career field goal percentage. He also caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders in 1977.

In addition to his Ring of Fame recognition, Turner was also chosen as a member of the Broncos Top 100 team, which honored the franchise’s best players in 2019.

Turner joined the Broncos in a trade during the 1971 off-season after playing seven seasons with the Jets. During his tenure in New York, Turner made a few Pro Bowl appearances and was a key member of the Jets’ Super Bowl III championship team. Turner scored 10 points in the upset victory over the Colts.

Turner made 153 regular-season field goals for the Jets, including a career-high 34 field goals during the 1968 season.

After his playing career, Turner partnered with the National Football Foundation (NFF) on the “Play it Smart” campaign. The program used sports to support academic, personal and career development for at-risk students at nearly 150 schools across the United States.

Turner has previously been honored for his work with youth by the Colorado chapter of the NFF with an annual award to his name. Jefferson High School, where Turner worked on the program, dedicated its football field in 2004 as the Jim Turner field.

He also worked as a commentator for NBC Sports and as a radio talk show host for KNUS and KOA radio in Denver.

Turner was born on March 28, 1941 and grew up in Crockett, California.

