Gamecocks fetch 3 #WelcomeHome commits

Monday was a huge day for football recruiting in South Carolina. After a huge official visiting weekend with talented players from across the country in Columbia, South Carolina, head coach Shane Beamer lit a fuse in the fireworks that is the South Carolina Gamecocks online community.

What many may have thought was a single-shot firework soon turned out to be a multi-shot explosive that fired bang after bang after bang.

On Monday, Beamer tweeted three separate #WelcomeHome tweets indicating that three different players had called to tell Gamecock’s headman that they were committing their commitments to the University of South Carolina.

In the modern recruiting world, fans sometimes have to wait days, weeks or even months to find out which players have “tacitly committed” to their favorite teams. Fortunately for South Carolina football fans, one of Beamer’s three #WelcomeHome pledges announced its pledge within hours.

5-star punter/placekicker Mason Love is one of three commits on Monday. Based on the timing of his announcement and Beamer’s own announcements, Love is one of the first two pledges of the day. Rated as a top-5 punter and top-20 kicker by Kohl kicks, Love will enter and compete for a chance to fill the shoes left by Kai Kroeger and/or Mitch Jeter. Both incumbents have one more year of eligibility after 2023, but could turn pro.

The other two commitments are unknown. However, several Gamecock targets are on “commit watch” as Carolina seems to be the overwhelming favorite for each of their services. Couple that fact with Beamer, which implies that at least one of the pledges came from a recent official visitor and 3-star linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson and 3-star running back Matthew Fuller are the most likely.

According to his personal Twitter account, Johnson plans to announce his commitment this weekend.