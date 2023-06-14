Ice hockey collective wants to open up the sport to more children and their parents

At an ice rink in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield, Bao Vang and Noah Her kneel in front of their three children. They pull out pillows, pull skate laces, and snap face mask straps into place on their kids’ helmets.

As she finishes tying up his skates, Vang asks 8-year-old Sean, “So who will be the first Hmong hockey player to play in the NHL?”

Sean, who had just scored a hat-trick in a game the day before, answered quickly.

Me! he said, but admitted that it might have been his sister Nina, because she’s older.

MPR’s fiscal year ends on June 30. Help us close the gap by becoming a Sustainer! Make a donation of $15 a month or more to power MPR News and receive your Minnesota State Parks vehicle permit – available only through Thursday!

While Minnesota has more youth hockey players than any other state, the state of hockey has not done as well in diversifying the sport.

Nina Her, 9, practices puck handling during the last session of spring training for the Mosaic Hockey Collective at Richfield Ice Arena. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

In 2019, USA Hockey began tracking race and ethnicity in its annual participation reports. Last year, data showed that about 86 percent of 4- to 8-year-olds who played hockey in Minnesota were white. Statewide, the population in that age group is about 67 percent white.

That’s a big part of why Meredith Lang decided to get started Mosaic Hockey Collective to support young players of color.

What we try to do is provide these opportunities because we know that the better experiences they have, the longer they stay in the game, she said.

Lang played hockey as a young girl. She played girls’ hockey for Richfield High School in the 1990s, just after the sport was sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. She said she was usually the only black girl on the ice.

Aubrey Lang, 14, works on her puck-handling skills during the last practice of the spring season for the Mosaic Hockey Collective. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

She says experience and knowledge helped her daughter adapt.

I know the game enough to feel confident playing my black kid. I know how to put on equipment. I’m not intimidated by a locker room by a bunch of dads, you know, I can give her a few pointers from what I remember, I can check with teammates, she said. I’m already a bit into it. And so it just made hockey more accessible to me, because I’m my daughter, a second-generation hockey player. “

There are other efforts to diversify the sport. The DinoMights And North Minneapolis hockey and figure skating programs in Minneapolis introduce many children to the sport. And Minnesota hockey has implemented several programs to make the sport accessible.

Mosaic intentionally builds that community for kids and parents. The adults sit in the stands during practices and text each other throughout the week. Some say they have become a close-knit family.

US Ice Cross coach Joey Velasquez works with the youngest players during the Mosaic Hockey Collective’s spring training at Richfield Ice Arena. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News/Judy Griesedieck

The children range from 5 years old to high school. Many play in their own associations in the region, but meet regularly to skate and practice together. Mosaic relies on the help of the hockey community, guest coaches from associations, schools and leagues across the state who volunteer to lead weekly practices.

Behind the glass of the rink, Vang reflected on her family’s hockey journey. They started out in Hockey is for Me, run by the Minnesota Wild, a program aimed at introducing kids to the sport.

Vang says her kids were hooked right away, but there was a steep learning curve for the Hmong family in a largely white sport. Vang said walking into a locker room for the first time without knowing the terminology, equipment or the ins and outs of the game was intimidating.

“There’s a little cult around hockey. And if you don’t participate, boy, you can really feel like an outsider,” she said.

Now Vang and Her volunteer for and manage their kids’ hockey teams in the East metro.

Before practice, 9-year-old Nina Her of Oakdale, Minn., gets help fixing her hair from her mother Bao Vang at the Richfield Ice Arena. “You can’t have nice hair in hockey,” says Vang with a laugh, noting that all that hair will soon be covered by a helmet. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

I’m not the only one

Mirella and her 13-year-old son Ben joined Mosaic a few months ago. They moved to Minnesota after living in New York and Switzerland. They wanted to live in a place with a strong hockey culture.

But soon Ben started hearing racial slurs while playing for a local hockey association. His mother does not want to say which one because they are trying to tackle it within the association. She asked MPR News not to publish their surname.

I didn’t really believe he was going to quit hockey, but he said I didn’t want to do this anymore, she said. At the moment he is a 13 year old boy, he just wants to have fun. He doesn’t want to be an activist right now, he just wants to have fun.

Celebration Hockey LLC owner David Cole takes photos with an iPad to document the points of view of the goalies at the Mosaic Hockey Collective at Richfield Ice Arena. His homework assignment for the players? To watch the playoffs. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News

Ben says he feels at home on the ice with Mosaic.

I mean it’s good to know I’m not the only one going through this and I feel support, he said.

On the other side of the ice, Vang thought about what Mosaic has done for her family and others.

It brings tears to my eyes when I think of kids who face very, very specific challenges, very nuanced challenges of being really good on the ice. And there are a lot of barriers there, she said. But I can tell you that Mosaic is breaking it down layer by layer, it’s going to make a difference.