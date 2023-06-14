Coronation insurance sponsors WTT Contender tournament, participates in sponsor train for the event





Coronation Insurance, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, has announced it

corporate sponsorship of the World Tennis Tournament in an effort to boost the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). Initiated by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in 2019, the tournament is a prestigious event that brings together highly skilled professional table tennis players from all over the world. The tournament will take place at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos from yesterday to June 18, 2023 and will feature well-known players from countries such as China, Taipei, Korea, Germany, Portugal, Denmark, Egypt, Slovakia, Poland and Sweden. In support of the WTT tournament, Mr. Olamide Olajolo, the CEO of Coronation Insurance

Plc, stressed the urgent need to help national sports organizations run targeted fundraising programs and allocate resources to sport. He emphasized the multifaceted benefits of the WTT Contender competition, including the improvement of basic social and interpersonal skills, crime reduction and the promotion of national unity. Mr. Olajolo also stressed the importance of building private investor confidence in the sports industry to encourage their active participation in the business side of it. Akinlolu Akinyele, CEO of Coronation Life Assurance, expressed his enthusiasm for their

participation in this pioneering tennis tournament. He recognized the potential of

sporting events such as the WTT Contender Tournament to democratize wealth creation and

access, promoting participation in sport at all levels of education, from primary schools to tertiary institutions. Coronation Insurance’s sponsorship of the World Tennis Tournament means them

commitment to boosting economic growth in Nigeria. By supporting such a high profile

sporting event, the company aims to increase the country’s GDP through an increase

investment, job creation and development of sport-related infrastructure. In addition, their sponsorship shows a commitment to fostering a sense of national pride and unity through sport. World Tennis Tournament serves as a platform to showcase Nigeria’s potential as a host of international sporting events. It offers an opportunity to attract foreign visitors, generate tourism revenue and raise the country’s global profile. Message views: 76

