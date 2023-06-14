Sports
Three Spartans earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors
EAST LANSING, Michigan — Three Michigan State players were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Midwest region.
Junior first baseball Brock Vradenburg was named to the First-Team All-Midwest Region list while senior pitcher Wyatt Rush and junior infielder Trent Farquhar garnered Second-Team All-Midwest Region recognition.
The three Spartans honored with All-Region honors are the most since four in 2011. Vradenburg is the first MSU player to earn First-Team All-Midwest Region honors since Dakota Mekkes in 2016 and the fifth overall Spartan who has been honored in the first team since 2002. .
Rush and Farquhar’s honors mark the second straight season that a Spartan has earned Second-Team All-Region honors after infielder Mitch Jeb was named a 2022 Second-Team All-Region honoree. With the honors of Rush and Farquhar, MSU has had nine second-team selections since 2002.
This recent accolade adds to Vradenburg’s trophy tally as he was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) District 5 Player of the Year last week, becoming the first Spartan baseball player to win the NCBWA District Player of the Year. Year award earned in the 25 years that the award has been presented.
Vradenburg was also named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America First-Team baseball team. In addition to earning CSC Academic All-America honors, Vradenburg was also named a Third-Team Collegiate Baseball All-American, becoming only the second MSU Baseball student-athlete to receive both Athletic and Academic All-American Honors in the same season deserved. He is the first since 1974, when Dale Frietch also earned Third-Team Athletic All-American honors and First-Team Academic All-American honors.
The Spartan first baseman’s trophy collection also includes being named a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award and the USBWA Dick Howser Trophy.
Vradenburg was the Spartans’ starting first baseman for all 55 games, leading MSU as he placed second in the B1G and 24th in the NCAA in batting average of exactly .400 average, becoming the first Spartan to hit .400 or better since 2002 becoming the 28th member of MSU’s “.400 Club.” The Spartan first baseman is the club’s first member since 2002 when Brady Burrill (.414), Chris McCuiston (.404) and Bob Malek (.402) all hit over .400.
Vradenburg earned Big Ten All-Tournament Team honors after leading all first basemen in the tournament with a .455 average, going 5-for-11, with one double, finishing with six total bases and three RBI, and a .545 slugging set percentage and added two walks for a .571 on-base percentage.
He also placed fourth in the league and 34th in the nation in total bases (155). Vradenburg also placed third in the B1G and 30th in the NCAA in RBI (69), while placing second in the league and 41st in the nation in RBI/game (1.26). He also placed fifth in the B1G and 86th in the NCAA in runs (62), just ahead of teammate Trent Farquhar (59). Vradenburg also led the B1G and ranked 24th in the NCAA in doubles (22), along with second in the league and 34th in the nation in doubles per game (0.40). The 22 doubles tied MSU’s single-season doubles record, which tied Blaise Salter (2014) and Chris McCuiston (2002) for first place.
With 69 RBI, Vradenburg ranks No. 2 on MSU’s single-season RBI list, while the 13 HR ranks eighth on the Spartans’ single-season HR list, and the 86 hits rank seventh on MSU’s single-season RBI list. season hit list.
Vradenburg had a season-long and MSU season-best 41-game on-base streak (March 4 – May 16), which came after a seven-game streak to open the season was halted and ended with a five-game streak after the The 41-game streak came to an end, ending with them reaching base in 53 of 55 games, only not against Charleston (March 3) and Indiana (May 18).
Vradenburg also placed sixth in the B1G in triples with four, 70th in the nation and also third on the team, behind teammates Mitch Jeb (7) and Casey Mayes (5), and just ahead of teammates Sam Bush And Dillon Kark (3).
A native of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Rush earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors this season after finishing third in the B1G and tied for 19th in the NCAA in saves with 10. The Spartan -closer led the MSU pitching staff by posting a 5-0 record with a 3.61 ERA, striking out 43 in 26 appearances.
One of Rush’s most courageous performances came in the B1G tournament, when he came on in the fifth inning in the elimination game against Rutgers and closed the game, earning victory in the 6-4 victory for MSU. Closing the Spartans, Rush had only thrown more than 2.0 IP in five of his 25 previous appearances this season. He came on the field in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and one out, and after giving up a sac-fly, struckout to end the Scarlet Knights rally and keep MSU within one at 4–3. Rush went on to finish the game, going to a career-high 4.2 IP with four K’s, spouting three hits and walking one while allowing no runs against a career-high 19 batters, earning the win to improve to 5-0 on the season. It was Rush’s second straight appearance without conceding a run and his 16th overall appearance of the season without a run.
With the 10 saves, Rush becomes just the fourth Spartan pitcher to finish with double-digit saves, fourth on MSU’s single-season saves list, and tied for No. 12 on the single-season pitching appearances list. Rush finished his Spartan career with 12 saves, tied for No. 5 on MSU’s career list.
A native of Highland, Michigan, Farquhar also received second-team All-Big Ten honors. He started all 55 games, with 50 at second base and five at shortstop, as he led MSU and finished sixth in the B1G with 139 assists, recording 105 putouts in 247 opportunities for a .988 fielding percentage. He appeared in 23 field doubles appearances and tied for 23rd in the B1G.
On record, Farquhar ranked eighth in B1G in hardest strikeout (8.2 AB per K), striking out just 26 in 213 ABs. Farquhar was also fifth in the B1G and 114th in the NCAA in on-base percentage (.467), in addition to 10th in the league in batting average (.343). He also finished sixth in the B1G and 70th in the NCAA in doubles (19), along with sixth in the league and 117th in the country in doubles per game (0.35). In addition, he finished 10th in the conference and 124th in the country in runs (59), just behind teammate Brock Vradenburg (62), as well as 10th in the league and 135th in the country in runs per game (1.07). The Spartan second baseman also was 11th in the conference in hits (73) and tied for 19th in pitches hit (11).
Michigan State finished the 2023 season with a 33–22 record, finished eighth in the Big Ten Conference by a score of 12–12, and qualified for the B1G Tournament in Omaha where the Spartans finished sixth. MSU’s 33 wins are the most since 36 in 2016.

