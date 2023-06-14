Sports
Disgusting: Gambhir blasts Sehwag, Gavaskar for endorsing Pan Masala | Cricket
Fame is a heavy word, because with it comes responsibility. An athlete gains fame when he/she reaches a certain level in the sport through consistency and breaking some notable records and that means fans seek out that player and his every act is closely followed. Like any sport, even in cricket, being famous leads to endorsement deals. While most products are happy to be endorsed by players, others are looked down upon. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir lashed out at legendary cricketers in Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev for supporting an Indian tobacco brand.
Gambhir spoke on the matter during his recent interview with News18 where he was asked his thoughts on Indian cricketers endorsing ‘Pan Masala’. He summed up his reaction in two words: disgusting and disappointing.
The two-time World Cup winner explained that money cannot be so important as to endorse such products, as millions of children look up to them as role models. He further illustrated his point with a comment on Sachin Tendulkar in which he revealed that the legendary batsman had closed a bid of INR 20 crore for a Pan Masala advertisement.
“It’s disgusting and disappointing. That’s why I say choose your role models carefully. You are not recognized by their name, but by the work they do. Millions of children are watching. Money is not so important that you stop.” a Pan Masala ad. In 2018, when I had stepped down from the Delhi Capitals captaincy, I had given up INR 3 crores. I could have taken it but I left it because I always believe I should get what I deserve. Sachin Tendulkar was offered 20-30 crores but said no to these pan masala advertisements. He had promised his father that he would never engage in such things, which is why he is a role model, he said.
Earlier last month, Sehwag and Gavaskar were both blasted on Twitter for criticizing Gambhir and Virat Kohli over their infamous IPL fight at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Sehwag had said that the two “icons” should not set a bad precedent for children displaying such behavior. However, both Sehwag and Gavaskar were hit back for the hypocrisy as he appeared in an endorsement for an Indian tobacco brand.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/disgusting-is-money-so-important-gautam-gambhir-blasts-virender-sehwag-sunil-gavaskar-endorsing-pan-masala-sachin-remark-101686660167569.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- JYP Entertainment’s shares skyrocket on the success of its artists
- Disgusting: Gambhir blasts Sehwag, Gavaskar for endorsing Pan Masala | Cricket
- Score Big at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales with Unbeatable Deals
- ZERO10 is reimagining the future of retail with its augmented reality-powered store concept — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty in documents case
- How a Hollywood costume designer’s unusual profession inspired his murder mystery ‹ CrimeReads
- The Japanese stock market is booming. Here’s why.
- ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh’s cause of death revealed
- Three Spartans earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors
- Pinky Cole stuns in Milano Di Rouge’s first custom wedding dress
- Join the international dialogue on Art, Microbes and Planetary Health! – News and Opinions – ReAct
- Earthquake Response: Humanitarian Situation Report: May 3-31, 2023