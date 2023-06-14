Disgusting: Gambhir blasts Sehwag, Gavaskar for endorsing Pan Masala | Cricket

Fame is a heavy word, because with it comes responsibility. An athlete gains fame when he/she reaches a certain level in the sport through consistency and breaking some notable records and that means fans seek out that player and his every act is closely followed. Like any sport, even in cricket, being famous leads to endorsement deals. While most products are happy to be endorsed by players, others are looked down upon. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir lashed out at legendary cricketers in Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev for supporting an Indian tobacco brand. Gautam Gambhir is furious with cricketing legends supporting Pan Masala

Gambhir spoke on the matter during his recent interview with News18 where he was asked his thoughts on Indian cricketers endorsing ‘Pan Masala’. He summed up his reaction in two words: disgusting and disappointing.

The two-time World Cup winner explained that money cannot be so important as to endorse such products, as millions of children look up to them as role models. He further illustrated his point with a comment on Sachin Tendulkar in which he revealed that the legendary batsman had closed a bid of INR 20 crore for a Pan Masala advertisement.

“It’s disgusting and disappointing. That’s why I say choose your role models carefully. You are not recognized by their name, but by the work they do. Millions of children are watching. Money is not so important that you stop.” a Pan Masala ad. In 2018, when I had stepped down from the Delhi Capitals captaincy, I had given up INR 3 crores. I could have taken it but I left it because I always believe I should get what I deserve. Sachin Tendulkar was offered 20-30 crores but said no to these pan masala advertisements. He had promised his father that he would never engage in such things, which is why he is a role model, he said.

Earlier last month, Sehwag and Gavaskar were both blasted on Twitter for criticizing Gambhir and Virat Kohli over their infamous IPL fight at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Sehwag had said that the two “icons” should not set a bad precedent for children displaying such behavior. However, both Sehwag and Gavaskar were hit back for the hypocrisy as he appeared in an endorsement for an Indian tobacco brand.