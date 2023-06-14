Sports
Euro 2024 Qualifier: Dr. Ian Mitchell, the man in the minds of the Wales players
|Location: Cardiff Stadium Date: Friday June 16 Kick-off: 7:45 PM BST
|Coverage: live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales.
The tales of quiz nights, table tennis tournaments and forfeitures on French summer evenings have almost become part of Welsh football folklore.
The boys’ holiday off the field during Euro 2016, which allowed the boy to make his own stuff.
All on purpose – on a blueprint borrowed by England.
“I sound more like the head of entertainment than the head of psychology, don’t I,” laughs Dr. Ian Mitchell, now back from his time in Gareth Southgate’s set-up where a few similarities in a national team smiling through pressure were hard not to notice.
Of course, it’s an understatement to say that the 51-year-old’s role as head of performance psychology at the Football Association of Wales (FAW) involves more than coming up with extracurricular activities, even if it exemplifies the subtle science of which Robert Page hopes she can reap the benefits of this new generation striving for their own Euro memories.
“There is a duty to support the mental demands of the game, just as we would support the physical demands or the technical and tactical demands,” says Mitchell as Wales prepare for their first game since returning.
That starts on Friday 16 June with the home qualifier for European Championship 2024 against Armenia in Cardiff.
“You listen to someone like (former New Zealand All Blacks great) Dan Carter talk about competing at the highest level and that’s a competitive disadvantage if you don’t tap into this job,” he said.
“It seems odd that the game doesn’t always have the capabilities to implement that when it comes to preparation and recovery.”
Or, as he adds and then apologizes for the pun, “a no-brainer”.
It doesn’t mean Aaron Ramsey will suddenly start making appointments for bank check-ins, or team meetings weighed down by textbook talk.
Mitchell speaks the language of the game he knows. A former schoolboy footballer at Chelsea, who also had spells at Hereford United and Merthyr saw him transition into academia. His method reflects his belief that mental preparation is a natural part of the run-up to competitions.
That’s why you’re more likely to see him in a tracksuit on the training field than cooped up in an office. He is part of the team and picks up quick conversations when needed.
England’s Jordan Pickford spoke about the importance of Mitchell’s role in that informal support following a session on breathing techniques for the Three Lions side as he tried to process the emotional high of beating Germany at Euro 2020.
And then there’s creating the right environment, whether it’s messaging through the camp about the upcoming game or the right type of downtime.
“It’s nudge psychology if you want to call it that, just something to take the emphasis off winning as much as possible,” says Mitchell, who also worked with Garry Monk during Swansea City’s time in the Premier League.
“We’re all there to win, I get that, but as soon as you start talking about results, there’s pressure.
“If you need to rest and recover, you need them to rest and recover, without being overburdened by noise outside the camp and worrying about the next game.
“So the quizzes, the challenges, may seem like little, simple things, but they’re really effective.
“And when you’re having fun, take away your fear and you’ll have people performing at the highest level.”
‘It’s about what we stand for’
Mitchell is uncomfortable taking credit, even as players of the era speak highly of his influence, adding that it all stems from the manager’s desire to embrace the psychological side of the sport.
Nevertheless, Southgate, who had seen Wales’ success, spoke to former Crystal Palace teammate Coleman about bringing in the former Cardiff Met tutor in 2018 as part of his bid to prevent players from being so weighed down by the England shirt.
Mitchell praised Southgate’s work and said he saw similarities in the result of connecting with supporters as the FAW has achieved over the past decade.
“When you talk about identity, it’s about who we are and what we represent, and that’s reflected in our behavior, our language, the stories we tell,” he added.
“We talked to Wales, starting with Gary Speed, then Chris, to make sure we’re not doing anything other than what the public believes in and values. A social mirror.
“It’s exactly what Wales did and I believe I’ve seen it with England too.”
The influencers available to Page
And it’s a connection, says Mitchell, who Wales still has through Page.
Despite the difficulties of a World Cup that ended in an under-performing group stage, and the subsequent departures of older players such as Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and of course Gareth Bale, Mitchell says hopes for further success remain.
It was part of a post-Qatar review in which Mitchell took up his role after leaving the England FA after five years in March, working closely with Page, but also Gemma Grainger and other parts of the league – a much broader assignment than his previous involvement.
Yet it is a different camp in Wales that Mitchell has joined than the one he left and was focused on breaking through the qualifying barriers.
“Now it’s a matter of believing that we have to get there and then make an impact when we get there,” he says.
“There was a lot of disappointment after the World Cup; there had been a big build-up because I hadn’t been there for so many years and I can’t help but think that may have overshadowed the actual performance in those matches.
“But the good thing about it is that some important lessons were learned throughout the experience, and I know they’ve done a fantastic job of getting views and opinions and now they want to make it right.
“There has been a transition with both staff and players, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the story – it’s the end of those who have left, but this story will continue and it’s an exciting time.
“So it’s mostly about expectation. The expectation is to qualify and it’s nothing to be afraid of because they’ve done it before.
“They understand what needs to be done and Rob knows for sure.”
|
