EWU Volleyball Finalizes 2023 Schedule





CHENY, Wash. The 2023 season is upon us and Eastern Washington Volleyball has released its head coach schedule Jon Haruguchi the second year leads the program.

“We are very excited about this upcoming season,” said Haruguchi. “We’ve added a number of players, both freshmen and transfers, who we believe will allow us to move this program forward. The schedule seems to get more challenging every year, but this year we knew we wanted some home games during the pre-season. Last season we were on the road for the first four weeks and we wanted to change that for 2023. I’m happy to say we have five extra home games that should be fun for our team and our fans.”

Eastern officially kicks off on the road with a two-day tournament hosted by CSU Bakersfield on August 25-26, opening against the Roadrunners on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. for an evening game against Southern Utah at 5 p.m. The tournament ends on Saturday, August 26 against Providence.

EWU will host 12 games at Reese Court this season, including four non-conference games and eight against the Big Sky. The non-conference home schedule is highlighted by Eastern’s home tournament on September 1-2. The team travels three other tournaments.

Conference games begin Thursday, September 21 for the Eagles against the defending Big Sky Champions, Northern Colorado. Their first home conference game is against Montana on Saturday, September 23. The Eagles will play three of their first four conference games on the road.

EWU closes out the regular season with three home games in a row, including a senior night against Idaho on November 17.

The 2023 Big Sky Tournament will be played in Greeley, Colo. on November 22-25.

In Haruguchi’s first season, Eastern went 6-10 in the Big Sky and 11-18 overall. The team qualified for the Big Sky tournament for the third consecutive season.

Senior outside hitter Sage Brustad returns for the Eagles after leading the team with 3.3 kills per set. Junior outside hitter Alyssa Radke also returns after trailing Brustad with 2.89 kills per set. Eastern has his fledgling libero, Makena Collins back for another year after leading the team with 3.26 counts per set.

New for the 2023-24 season, the EWU Women's Sports Pass gives fans access to over 30 Eagle Athletics events, including volleyball, soccer, and women's basketball for just $5 per game!

Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors 14 intercollegiate sports, six for men and eight for women, both as learning opportunities for the most athletically talented students and as an enhancement to student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar enrollments and academic goals. FOLLOW THE EAGLES

