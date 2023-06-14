Sports
University of Arkansas college football commit ‘Dion Stutts, 18, has died after ATV accident
Dion Stutts, 18, ‘has passed away after a tragic ATV accident on his Mississippi ranch’
- Stutts was a two-star athlete at Memphis University School, east of downtown
- The 18-year-old was a four-star wrestler and three-star defensive lineman
- DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news
According to multiple reports, an 18-year-old college football player tragically passed away on Tuesday night.
Dion Stutts, a star high school athlete at Memphis University School, committed to the University of Arkansas in March for 2024.
MUS coach Bobby Alston told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he believed Stutts had died as a result of an ATV accident on his farm, located in the Batesville, Mississippi area.
Stutts was a two-sport star at MSU; a three-star football recruit and a four-star athlete in wrestling. The defensive lineman committed himself to the Hogs in a Twitter post three months ago.
“After two amazing days on the Hill, I am happy to announce that I will be joining the family!” he tweeted on March 11.
Dion Stutts tragically passed away Tuesday night, aged just 18, according to multiple reports in TN
Talented d-lineman Dion Stutts, pictured with University of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman
Stutts had scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Louisville, and Tulane
Despite the offers from larger programs, Stutts committed to the Razorbacks on March 11
Football prowess aside, Stutts was a talented off the grid; also a four-star wrestler
The 18-year-old was “such a great young man,” according to MSU football coach Bobby Alston
Our hearts are broken for the family. Dion was such a wonderful young man. “He had a smile that would warm your heart if you had the chance to be around him,” Alston told the Commercial Appeal.
The Tennessee outlet said the Panola County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment Tuesday night.
“We’re going to miss that smile, that great personality and we’re just praying for his family right now,” Alston added.
The six-foot-tall, 250-pound d-lineman ranked 82nd in the class of 2024. Stuttshad bids from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Louisville and Tulane, among others.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/college-football/article-12192629/University-Arkansas-college-football-commit-Dion-Stutts-18-passed-away-ATV-accident.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan sees no room for trade revival with Modi’s India – POLITICO
- List of 7 Upcoming Ranveer Singh Movies
- University of Arkansas college football commit ‘Dion Stutts, 18, has died after ATV accident
- Inside a Chicago Home Where Mid-Century Brazilian Design Meets Gorgeous Views
- Stock market today: Global stocks and Wall Street futures mixed after US inflation cools
- EU says Google needs to split ad tech business to address competitive concerns
- News Impact Summit: The Rise of Climate Journalism
- Clarifying the effects of COVID-19 on the brain
- China, which welcomes Mahmoud Abbas, pushes the role of mediator with Israel
- Donald Trump and Boris Johnson aim for second acts under a cloud of crimes
- The President immediately announces the transition from pandemic to endemic at the end of June 2023
- Testimony of Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee