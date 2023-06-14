University of Arkansas college football commit ‘Dion Stutts, 18, has died after ATV accident

According to multiple reports, an 18-year-old college football player tragically passed away on Tuesday night.

Dion Stutts, a star high school athlete at Memphis University School, committed to the University of Arkansas in March for 2024.

MUS coach Bobby Alston told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that he believed Stutts had died as a result of an ATV accident on his farm, located in the Batesville, Mississippi area.

Stutts was a two-sport star at MSU; a three-star football recruit and a four-star athlete in wrestling. The defensive lineman committed himself to the Hogs in a Twitter post three months ago.

“After two amazing days on the Hill, I am happy to announce that I will be joining the family!” he tweeted on March 11.

Our hearts are broken for the family. Dion was such a wonderful young man. “He had a smile that would warm your heart if you had the chance to be around him,” Alston told the Commercial Appeal.

The Tennessee outlet said the Panola County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment Tuesday night.

“We’re going to miss that smile, that great personality and we’re just praying for his family right now,” Alston added.

