Familiar faces mark MSU|s men’s hockey recruiting class News, sports, jobs

After taking some time off to enjoy the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division I National Championship celebration, MSU hockey head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk has been working hard to continue building a bright future for his Beaver hockey program.

While the National Championship celebration was sweet and memorable, Waselenchuk quickly returned to work as he focused on putting together a recruiting class for the upcoming season. Fortunately, a national title makes a destination more attractive, but Waselenchuk has done much more to show players what he is brewing in the Magic City.

“It’s been really good. Obviously if we win it helps. Then announcing some NCAA Division I opponents… people want to be a part of it. Good players want to be part of good programs and I certainly notice that through our recruitment.” Waselenchuk said.

The purpose of the incoming recruit class is to help improve the depth of the Beavers. Depth is something Waselenchuk believes helped the team win a championship last year, but he also wants to find student-athletes who will shine above the ice.

“Well-rounded recruits who are great men and will excel in the classroom and in our community, that is primarily where I am. Just getting better overall and adding to the depth of our program.

In addition to the depth that the incoming lesson will provide, experience is something that is a strength of the guys who have committed so far. The future Beavers have played big roles and many minutes in junior hockey and are expected to come in and compete minutes on day one at Minot State.

With the recruit class drawing to a close, there isn’t one player in particular that Waselenchuk is most excited about. He believes they all have the ability to be impact players for the Beavers. Two of those members of the class are very familiar with Minot and the Maysa Arena.

The first is forward Colby Joseph, who comes over after playing 115 regular season games with the Minot Minotauros. Joseph totaled 63 points on 33 goals and 30 assists during his time with the Tauros, and he will begin the next chapter of his hockey journey on the same ice that he ended his chapter with the Tauros on.

“He’s just a great kid first and foremost. He’s a kid from Manitoba and knows pretty much every player on our roster from growing up and playing around them. At the end of the day he’s three hours away from home, he’s in a place he loves, and he can’t praise Minot and the opportunity to stay here,” Waselenchuk said about the addition of Joseph.

Waselenchuk added, “He can have four great years getting a degree and playing damn good hockey and being a big part of what we do here. Most of all he’s just a phenomenal kid. He’s doing a lot in the community here and I can’t be happier for Colby and his family, and for him to join our family, he will give us a big boost from day one and he will be a big part here.”

Alongside Joseph as another former Tauro committed to Minot State is defenseman Ben Johnson, who played in 80 regular season games with the Tauros. In those games, Johnson scored 31 points on seven goals and 24 assists.

“I love Ben as a child. He is a great body that shoots the puck a ton. He is exactly what I like in a defender. We’ve gotten along really, really well since he got here in Minot.” Waselenchuk said about Johnson.

He added, “Ben is a great kid who has done a lot in the community, he is very involved with Prairie Grit. He loved that aspect of staying here and we are so excited to have him. If a player of Ben Johnson’s caliber comes in, it will be huge for us.”

After working for two years with Minotauros head coach and general manager Cody Campbell, Waselenchuk has a strong relationship with the Minotauros organization and understands the importance of using local talent to build a bright future at Minot State.

“Obviously you pay your bills by putting butts in the seats, so that connection with some of those Minotauros players and the local kids is huge. You have to build connections within the community. Community is everything to us. I am always looking for the best talent and if we can get some of those local kids to stay in Minot I would love to have them here.”

In addition to Joseph and Johnson in the recruiting class is someone else who has a connection to Minot State. Current Beaver defenseman Payton Jerome will have his brother, Walker Jerome, go to Minot State next season.

W. Jerome comes to Minot after playing for the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL). In 54 games last year, W. Jerome posted 52 points on 19 goals and 33 assists.

He also won’t be the only member of the Ice Wolves headed for Minot, as W. Jerome’s linemate Trenton Curtis has also committed to Minot State. Curtis posted 44 points on 16 goals and 28 assists with the Ice Wolves last season.

“Both had phenomenal seasons, both are great bodies and produced a ton of points. You can’t help but get a smile on your face when you look at the offensive prowess of both players. Waselenchuk said about W. Jerome and Curtis.

Rounding out the Beavers’ current recruiting class is Logan Cyca who last played for the Yorkton Terriers of the SJHL and Ryan Monias who played for the OCN Blizzard in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

With the Terriers, Cyca posted 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists in 47 games last season. “Logan competes so, so hard and is a player who is going to be a great leader for us. He reminds me a lot of Reid Arnold.”

Monias scored 24 points on 14 goals and 10 assists in 40 games with the OCN Blizzard last season. “Ryan is another guy who has a big body and can throw the puck into the net. I’ve heard some really great things about Ryan and I really like his game.”

While Waselenchuk and the Beavers have built a good foundation with the current recruiting class, a few more names will join the program in the coming weeks.