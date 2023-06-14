Chelmsford will host Women’s International Cricket until 2031

Posted on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The venues to host England Men’s and England Women’s International matches over the seven-year period from 2025 to 2031 have been announced, and Chelmsford will host more Women’s International cricket over this period.

The England Women will play limited-overs cricket at The Cloud County Ground in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. See below for a full list of Women’s International locations during this period.

Richard Gould, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, said: This year the ashes of men and women are only days away, but fans can already look forward to more major clashes across the country in the coming years.

For the first time, we are announcing long-term allocations for both women’s and men’s international competitions. We’ve seen tremendous growth in attendance for women’s matches in recent years, with this year’s Women’s Ashes breaking previous records, and we look to build on that in the years to come.

By announcing commitments for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so they can invest sustainably in stadium improvements and enhanced fan experiences.

Vitality WHITE20: England Women v Sri Lanka Women | Saturday 02 September, 2.30 pm

England Women fans won’t have to wait long to catch international action at The Cloud County Ground, where England Women take on Sri Lanka Women in a Vitality WIT20 in September.

Tickets for that match are available from 20 for adults, 16 for young adults and just 5 for juniors.