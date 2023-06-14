England Cricket: Major match venues for 2025-31 announced





The venues to host England Men’s and England Women’s international matches over the seven-year period from 2025 to 2031 have been announced.

With this year’s highly anticipated LV=Insurance Mens Ashes and Metro Bank Womens Ashes series just days away, the seven-year schedule details two more big Ashes summers to look forward to: England Men will take on Australia Men in a five Test series at Lords, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl in 2027, with England Women and Australia Women meeting in a Test match at Headingley as part of a multi -format series the same summer.

In 2031, the men’s teams will contest five Tests at Lords, The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley and Trent Bridge, while the Women’s multi-format series will feature a Test match at The Ageas Bowl. Further details of the match allocations, agreed by the Governing Council of the ECB, include: The next two England Mens v. India test series will take place at Lords, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford in 2025; and at Lords, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl in 2029.

England Women play at Lords during each of the seven years in this span, while other major venues including The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl each host the team at least four times during this period. period of time. England Women’s internationals will also continue to be hosted at other venues across the country where matches have been held in the past.

Edgbaston will continue to be home to Vitality Blast Finals Day. Allocations have been announced for seven years, instead of the previous five-year period, to provide greater security for sites and to encourage sustainable investment in facilities. For the first time, the same process has been used to allocate men’s and women’s international matches over the same period. Richard Gould, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, said: This year’s ashes of men and women are only days away, but fans can already look forward to more major clashes across the country in the coming years. For the first time, we are announcing long-term allocations for both women’s and men’s international competitions. We’ve seen tremendous growth in attendance for women’s matches in recent years, with this year’s Women’s Ashes breaking previous records, and we look to build on that in the years to come. By announcing commitments for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so they can invest sustainably in stadium improvements and enhanced fan experiences.

