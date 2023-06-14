Sports
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech targeted by Saudi Arabia – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
THE PROTECTOR
Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m per season from Al Hilal, with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.
The Ukrainian FA has called on UEFA to investigate footage of a Manchester City fan during the Champions League final in Istanbul appearing to have been hit by an official attempting to confiscate the Ukrainian flag he had brought to the stadium.
THE SUN
Jorge Mendes becomes desperate in his attempts to fire Ruben Neves.
Manchester United’s first transfer of the summer has been “confirmed” and Min-Jae Kim is about to sign.
Leicester have joined the race for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.
Reports in Spain have suggested Real Madrid will be unable to financially justify Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane this summer and will instead try to sign former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu as a cheaper solution.
DAILY TELEGRAM
Manchester United remain interested in signing David Raya this summer, even as Tottenham Hotspur lead the race for the Brentford goalkeeper.
The £2.3bn from Chelsea’s sale, which was pledged to war victims in Ukraine, is in limbo amid demands from the European Union over how the money should be spent.
Arsenal are looking for buyers for Nicolas Pepe and have no plans to re-integrate the club’s record into their first-team squad for next season.
West Ham’s search for new midfield help could lead them to a bid for Valencia’s Yunus Musah, according to reports in Spain, with the US international available for around £21 million.
Justin Langer believes Australia needs to keep Ben Stokes quiet with both bat and ball to create a “ripple effect” through the England team to win the Ashes on ground for the first time since 2001.
Extra security will be seen in Edgbaston to protect players from England and Australia amid threats that the first Ashes Test will be targeted by eco-protesters.
THE TIMES
The bitterness between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé shows no signs of slowing down with Mbappé’s desire to leave on a free transfer at the end of 2023-24. superstars.
THE INDEPENDENT
Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour under fire, has handed over day-to-day operations to chief operating officer Ron Price and executive vice president Tyler Dennis as he “recovers from a medical situation.”
DAILY EXPRESS
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly decided he doesn’t want to go to Chelsea this summer because he wants to play Champions League football.
The rise in the share price in response to reports from Qatar that Sheikh Jassim’s bid for Manchester United had succeeded could ironically play against him, with the Glazer family leaning towards the INEOS bid as it offered them a minority stake position.
Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has confirmed his club is looking to sign “many” Chelsea players this summer, with reports in Turkey suggesting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic are two of those targets.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could play home games at Daytona International Speedway when TIAA Bank Field is renovated, a $2 billion project that could take up to four years.
DAILY MAIL
Exciting Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund could soon be the answer to Manchester United’s striker problems thanks to the convincing influence of Danish team-mate Christian Eriksen.
Wilfried Zaha wants to join a Champions League club this summer despite being offered “generational wealth” from the Middle East.
Aston Villa officials were in Spain on Tuesday hoping to secure a deal for Sevilla’s transfer chief Monchi.
Sunderland are close to agreeing a fee of around £1.5 million plus add-ons for Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham.
Tyrone Mings has admitted he deserved to be sidelined for 15 months in Gareth Southgate’s England plans because he was “running out”, but says he is returning to the side a better player.
Denzel Dumfries says he will stay at Inter Milan despite interest from multiple clubs across Europe.
Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga has been recommended to RB Leipzig by his Swedish teammate Emil Forsberg.
The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host an Ashes Test in 2027 as part of the new staging deal for future international matches.
DAILY MIRROR
Newcastle have been urged to sign former Liverpool star Sadio Mane this summer to “take them to the next level” ahead of their return to the Champions League.
Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets could join their former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami later this summer.
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has backed “little brother” Khephren Thuram to join him at Anfield, saying he will help him settle in England if the highly regarded Nice midfielder signs.
DAILY STAR
Nani responded with a wry smile and “you never know” when he was urged by goalkeeper Ben Foster to become Wrexham’s next signing in the wake of their appearance together at Sunday’s Soccer Aid.
SCOTTISH SUN
Brendan Rodgers is about to agree a sensational return as Celtic manager.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic striker Daizen Maeda is full of praise for Ange Postecoglou and admits his former boss has made him dream of a “higher kick”.
Playmaker Malik Tillman has labeled his move from Bayern Munich to Rangers on loan as the “best decision” of his career, with a final transfer still up in the air.
Rangers have a lot of competition for the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, although they are hoping to be in pole position and are already in talks according to reports.
