Paul Cannata explains how youth hockey has changed





Former Milton Academy star Chris Romaine (left) with Paul Cannata. (Milton Academy) Paul Cannata recently completed his 20-year run as head boys’ hockey coach at Milton Academy. He’s had a front row seat at some of the country’s top prep hockey games over that time. He has also had a front row seat to how the hockey landscape has changed and not just at the prep school level. The level of youth has also changed considerably in its 20 years. On the latest RinkWise podcast, Cannata sat down with host Stephanie Wood to discuss these changes, as well as the state of preparation for hockey, his own career and what comes next.

Here are some of his most insightful answers about youth hockey. About parents managing expectations Cannata:“Referring to some of the better hockey players out there, are you like this kid is 15? and you see it now on both sides female and male. That level of proficiency in all domains has gotten better at the elite level. And that now leads you to the warning that not everyone in the game is an elite player. We are sure that not every player, no matter what he does, will reach a high level. It’s just the way it is. There’s a reason they call it elite. Also recently watched the NHL Draft and scanned through the rankings and saw some kids in the sixth and seventh rounds, which is still phenomenal. But stats tell you that your choice in the seventh round… stats tell you what they tell you. And knowing how good those kids are and how good they were or still are two years ago is hard. We all have to be careful as parents, coaches, etc. to strike that balance where we’re going to provide a quality program for you, but let’s be realistic about where this could go. Most people I find are [realistic]. The high percentage of people get it. But that’s something we all succeed at. On the high-level coaches coaching in youth hockey Cannata: “In a positive way, you look at some youth training, and if I were to walk into Merrimack College on any given night and you look out and say, Wow, they’re doing some really good stuff. Very different from 20 years ago. But where is the expectation? What is reasonable to expect? Both at the youth level and at the high school level. The kids are coming to high school, most of them have had really good coaching. Whether that was private coaching or their club team just happened to have some high level people. The expectation of your typical high school coach, wherever they are, is much higher now than it was years ago. Is that fair? It’s a good question. Probably not fair in some ways. These people are not full-time coaches. They can also be teachers, they can do other things.” About youth sport as a business and its impact on other sports Cannata:“Youth sport is a billion dollar industry. People used to say we walked to the park to exercise and then we took our bikes a little further to a farther field and then we were driven in cars and now we fly to youth sports. That’s much more the case with the baseball kids. Another positive-negative. New England baseball players are doing much better than they were 15 years ago playing in Division 1 and getting drafted and all that good stuff. But now they fly to Florida in October or November to pitch to the ACC coaches or SEC coaches. Not the worst. But what are the financial costs of flying to Florida for a weekend? And the other part of that is some of those kids don’t play soccer or football now because they have to do fall baseball and they don’t play hockey in the winter. No other than that our football players no longer play JV hockey in the winter. They play futsal on artificial turf. And the lacrosse players don’t play JV hockey anymore because they play indoor lacrosse on grass. It’s a positive thing that the athletes in baseball, football and lacrosse are getting better with that kind of access and that kind of training. But we lost those other aspects of the roundedness of maybe those kids and all kids. Are we seeing a decline in the all-round student-athlete? Cannata: We definitely saw an increase in the net worth of the better players, both women and men. No question. As is the wow factor of watching a music performance or seeing some of the better athletes on the levels. But yeah, you just can’t… you have to make a decision. Families listening to this now, there’s just going to be a point where your kid is 10, 11, 12 and you’d love to play soccer in the fall, but you’ve got a Jr. Terriers game at 2pm and a club football game at 2pm. 2 hours in Sept. We used to not start hockey in September. We do that now. I recognize that these rinks, these people, the real estate in this area is expensive. So if you own an ice rink, run the Foxboro Ice Center, that’s a serious bill you got. Also, the great thing is that the Foxboro Ice Center has three ice rinks, which I am a part of in the summer, which provide three ice sheets for our hockey players 12 months a year. That’s fantastic. But how do you play football and hockey? At some point you can’t. And then baseball and lacrosse are robbed and you unfortunately have to make decisions. The RinkWise podcast can be streamed here and on major platforms such asApple podcastsAndSpotify.

