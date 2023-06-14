Wiesbaden School Age Center achieves high marks in re-accreditation | Article





























1/4



Show caption +

.





Students work on art projects at the Hainerberg School Age Center.

(Photo Credit: Karl Weisel)



VIEW ORIGINAL



























2 / 4



Show caption +

.





Enjoy the summer weather and a game of table tennis at the Hainerberg School Age Center.

(Photo Credit: Karl Weisel)



VIEW ORIGINAL



























3 / 4



Show caption +

.





The staff and students are proud of their own vegetable garden in the Hainerberg School Age Center.

(Photo Credit: Karl Weisel)



VIEW ORIGINAL



























4 / 4



Show caption +

.





A student works on a poster celebrating the anniversary of the US Army in downtown Wiesbaden.

(Photo Credit: Karl Weisel)



VIEW ORIGINAL



WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. military takes quality of care seriously. This is reflected in its consistent efforts and standards to ensure the best possible service in its child and youth services. Each year, we continually focus on certain areas of improvement (the continuous quality improvement plan), says Rosa Pacheco, director of the Hainerberg School Age Center. After a thorough inspection by the Social Current organization (formerly known as the Council on Accreditation) in May, the Hainerberg Center received its prestigious re-accreditation (which is conducted every four years). We got rave reviews from the endorser, Pacheco said of the inspection, adding, “At the end of the day, it’s a team effort. The positivity from this group has been amazing. I think parents can rest assured that they are leaving their children with a quality program, Pacheco said, noting that the staff, the children’s feedback and a strong training curriculum all play a role in the quality of care. The Center Director also commended the support of the Installation Management Command-Europe through staff assistant visits and supervision, making suggestions for streamlining and improving day-to-day operations. Our training curricula specialist plays a major role in coordinating all of these activities. And having the staff come together and use their own strengths and qualities is also huge, she said. Without this accreditation, we do not have our DoD certification, Pacheco added. I think we all win, everyone contributes to this goal, it’s a team effort. For Hainerberg SAC Training Curriculum Specialist Kori Lekar, the audit of the accreditation team was a repeat experience. I’ve done a lot of these accreditations and this is the most confident one I’ve ever done, Lekar said. The staff are happy, the parents are happy, it’s just a top program. Lekar explained that an important part of the lesson planning process is taking into account the interests and feedback of the children. We want to focus on programs that may have an educational side but are fun to be a part of, she said. Programming at the highest level, that’s what we strived for and that’s what accreditation does, Lekar said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.army.mil/article/267543/wiesbaden_school_age_center_earns_top_marks_during_re_accreditation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos