University of Minnesota Athletics

The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced its full 2023 fall schedule. As previously announced, Minnesota will participate in eight nonconference games before a 20-game Big Ten conference schedule begins in Iowa on September 20. Match times and broadcast information will follow at a later date.

The first year of the Keegan Cook era in Minneapolis officially begins with the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. Minnesota will host TCU and BayloratMaturiPavilion on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26. The Gophers won last year’s Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge with a four-set win over Baylor and a sweep of TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. Wisconsin is the other Big Ten team in the challenge, and they’ll play Baylor on Friday , TCU on Saturday.

On Tuesday, August 29, the Gophers will host defending champion Texas at MaturiPavilion. The two teams have battled for the past few seasons, with last year’s fight taking place in Austin. Playing time has yet to be determined.

The first road game for the ‘U’ is against the Florida Gators on Sunday, September 3. Minnesota last played Florida in 2021. This match takes place at 12pm ET/11am CT in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gophers hit the road again for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, which will take place in Palo Alto, California, hosted by Stanford. The Gophers take on Oregon at 6:30 PM CT/4:30 PST to open the tournament on Friday, September 8. They play the host, Stanford, at 9pm CT/7pm PST on Saturday, September 9. Ohio State is the other Big Ten representative.

High Point and Creighton are in town September 14-16 for the Diet Coke Classic. The ‘U’ will host High Point on Thursday, September 14 at 7:00 PM and Creighton on Saturday, September 16 at 4:30 PM

The Gophers open the league on Wednesday, September 20 in Iowa before heading to Nebraska on Sunday, September 24. The Gophers open their home conference on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 against Michigan and Penn State, respectively.

October begins with a trip up the East Coast to Maryland (Friday, October 6) and Rutgers (Saturday, October 7) before completing the road grandstand in Michigan on Wednesday, October 11. The ‘U’ will return home for three home games after that, starting with a Sunday matinee vs. Northwestern (October 15). Minnesota hosts Rutgers (Oct. 20) and Michigan State (Oct. 22) on Friday and Sunday.

The month ends with road ramps in Purdue on Thursday (Oct. 26) and Wisconsin on Sunday (Oct. 29). After that, two more road games are scheduled, with the Gophers going to Ohio State on Friday, November 3 and Northwestern on Sunday, November 5. A Friday night home game against Purdue follows (November 10) before the ‘U’ heads to Indiana for the final road run on Sunday, November 12.

Minnesota gets four consecutive home games to finish the season, starting with Iowa on Friday, November 17 and Ohio State on Saturday, November 18. The Gophers close out Thanksgiving weekend against Illinois on Friday, November 24 and Nebraska on Saturday. November 25 for Senior Night in the Pav.

For the 2023 season, Minnesota will return seven athletes who started games leading up to last season’s NCAA Regional Semifinal. The ‘U’ finished No. 10 in the final of the AVCAPoll, its eighth consecutive top-10 finish at the national level.

Information on single game tickets will be available in the near future. Join the waiting list for season tickets here.

Schedule Notes:

– Matches against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-25: 14

-Matches against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-10: 8

-Home games against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-25: 7

-Away/Neutral matches against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-25: 7

-Games against 2022 NCAA Tournament Teams: 16

-Matches against 2022 Sweet 16 Teams: 12

-All eight of Minnesota’s eight non-conference matchups have been vs. 2022 NCAA Tournament Teams.

-For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Minnesota will participate in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. The ‘U’ and is always 5-3 in the challenge.

-Minnesota is playing in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge for the third year in a row. The Gophers won last year in Fort Worth, Texas, beating Baylor (3-1) and TCU (3-0).

-The Gophers will face defending champion Texas on August 29 at home. Minnesota is 5-7 all-time vs. Texas and last won vs. UT in Austin in 2017.

-Minnesota opens conference play in Iowa, its second straight league game.

-The homecoming weekend is Saturday, September 30 when the ‘U’ takes on Penn State.

Conference opponents Minnesota plays twice: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Conference opponents Minnesota plays once: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin

-Minnesota stays for Thanksgiving weekend for the third time in the past 12 years.