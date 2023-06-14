Major competition venues for 2025-31 announced





Glamorgan Cricket will host a minimum of 12 men’s internationals and five women’s internationals between 2025 and 2031 The venues to host England Men’s and England Women’s International matches over the seven-year period from 2025 to 2031 have been announced. Glamorgan Cricket are delighted to host 17 matches at Sophia Gardens, including welcoming India and Australia to great international encounters. We look forward to hosting India in One Day International action in 2026 and then for an IT20 match in 2028. With Ash fever currently gripping the country, we also can’t wait to welcome England’s closest rivals to an IT20 match in 2028. With International Cricket returning to Cardiff in the near future, we look forward to giving each country a warm welcome to Wales. With at least five Women’s Internationals in Sophia Gardens over the next seven years, we hope we can help support the rapid growth of the Women’s game in Wales and England, and showcase what the Women’s game has to offer on a global stage. Allocations have been announced for seven years, instead of the previous five-year period, to provide greater security for sites and to encourage sustainable investment in facilities. For the first time, the same process has been used to allocate men’s and women’s international matches over the same period. Richard Gould, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, said: “This year’s men’s and women’s ashes are just days away, but fans can already look forward to more major clashes across the country in the coming years. “For the first time, we are announcing long-term allocations for both women’s and men’s international matches. We’ve seen tremendous growth in attendance for women’s matches in recent years, with this year’s Women’s Ashes breaking previous records, and we look to build on that in the years to come. “By announcing agreements for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so they can invest sustainably in stadium improvements and enhanced fan experiences.” Hugh Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Glamorgan, said: “We are always delighted to host international matches here in Cardiff, and we are delighted to welcome some of the best teams in the world to Wales. “We already have great games to look forward to, with India and Australia returning to Sophia Gardens, and we are extremely excited to welcome England Women to Sophia Gardens for at least five games in the period. “It’s a great time to be a cricket fan, and by having these fantastic matches in Cardiff I’m sure the love and passion for the game in Wales will only continue to grow. visit over the next seven years.”

