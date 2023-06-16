UNC hockey and women’s tennis teams honored at the White House





On Monday, June 12, the UNC women’s tennis and hockey teams visited the White House to participate in College Athlete Day celebrations and celebrate their respective national championships. North Carolina women’s tennis won their first national championship in the history of their rival NC State’s program in May, 4–1. UNC women’s hockey claimed the program’s 10th national championship, defeating Northwestern 2–1 in November. Several individuals welcomed the captains of each National Championship team to the podium, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Lord, Douglas Emhoff. Sophia Patel, the captain of the women’s tennis team, and Erin Matson, former captain of the hockey team and now head coach, represented their teams on stage at the ceremony. I looked around like, ‘Holy cow, there are so many national champions here, I feel like a little fish in a big pond right now,’ Patel said. The two North Carolina teams found out just two weeks before the event that they would be recognized at the White House, which prevented some teammates and coaches from attending, Patel said. However, on their five-hour bus ride to the nation’s capital, field hockey rising senior centerfielder Katie Dixon said athletes from both teams bonded and were able to trade their shared experience of winning a national championship. I love it and it shows how frankly UNC is just dominating the sport right now, Dixon said. “It is awesome.” NCAA President Charlie Barker, formerly the governor of Massachusetts, gave the opening address at the ceremony. You all made it to what we might call the top of the pile, but you represent half a million collegiate athletes who are part of this wonderful, beautiful thing called sport, Barker said. Harris and Emhoff then approached the podium and Harris spoke of the trials and sacrifices required of the athletes to dedicate their lives to their sport. Only the best of the best become national champions, and that’s all of you,” said Harris. but for who each of you is. Every day you remind us all of what we can achieve if we work hard and are ambitious.” The teams then met with U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee (DN.C. 4th), who represents Chapel Hill and surrounding areas in Congress. Dixon said the opportunity to see the other teams represented in the White House helped her realize how special it is to win an NCAA championship. Rising senior Kiersten Thomassey, a field hockey team midfielder, said the visit to the White House showed the continued growth of women’s sports. It was a symbol of how important sport is and how far sport, particularly women’s sport, has come in America, Thomassey said. @Jordangoochi @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

