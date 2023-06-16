BCCI has banned these brands from sponsoring Team India: Check all details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched tenders from interested companies for the main sponsorship rights of the national cricket team. The move comes after ed-tech firm BYJU’s decided to end their $35 million deal with the board, citing a reduction in brand spending.

The jerseys of the Indian cricket team feature BYJU’s prominently as the main sponsor in all three formats of the game. However, with BYJU’s departure, the BCCI has started the process of finding a new main sponsor. The Board has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for interested parties to bid for this prestigious opportunity.

Any interested party wishing to bid is required to purchase the ITT. Only those who meet the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and are subject to the other conditions set out therein are eligible to bid. It has been clarified that the mere purchase of the ITT does not entitle anyone to bid,” BCCI wrote in a statement.

The sponsorship rights bid is expected to attract a lot of attention, especially with the upcoming ODI World Cup set to take place in India later this year. The title sponsor’s name is emblazoned on the front of the Indian cricket team’s jersey, providing unparalleled visibility and visibility.

The BCCI recently announced its partnership with well-known sportswear giant Adidas, making them the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team. With the addition of the title sponsor, both brand names will feature prominently on the team’s jerseys.

BCCI prohibits certain brands

Certain brand categories have been deemed prohibited for the sponsorship rights. These brands cannot bid to be the title sponsor of Team India.

These include manufacturers of sportswear and sportswear, alcohol products, gambling companies, cryptocurrency entities, real money gambling platforms (excluding fantasy sports games), tobacco brands, and brands associated with offensive content such as pornography or public sex crimes.

Updated: June 15, 2023, 11:47 am IST

