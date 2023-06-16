Sports
Georgia football fans have an expensive 2024 season ahead, dent remains in home schedule
ATHENS It didn’t take long for the most dedicated and loyal football fans from Georgia to realize that 2024 is going to be a very expensive season.
On the Bulldogs’ designated home schedule, they travel to:
Alabama (275 miles, 4 hours, 21 minutes drive)
Ole Miss (403 miles, 6 hours, 17 minutes driving time)
Kentucky (429 miles, 6 hours, 48 minutes driving time)
Texas (1,026 miles, 15 hours, 41 minutes driving time)
There is also a designated home game that some Georgia students must drive to in Jacksonville, Fla.
It is a 360 miles, 5 hours and 43 minutes drive for the students in Athens, 71 miles, 1 hour and 19 minutes for the students in Gainesville.
The SEC held its much-anticipated reveal show Tuesday night, which kicked off the broadcast with league newcomers Texas and Oklahoma.
The Longhorns had leaked their marquee 2024 home game with Georgia the night before, robbing the SEC Network of some of the schedule’s allure.
Unbelievable, one league head quipped, probably knowing it was not only believable, but commonplace.
Texas has a reputation for introducing itself to fellow league members, to the point of speculation that the Longhorns could very well replace Florida in SEC’s self-important category.
The SEC seems ready to play along with Texas.
The Longhorns, who have won only 10 games in the past 13 seasons for all their hype, will play six of their eight league games in the Lone Star State in 2024.
Georgia, meanwhile, will play just three of its eight league games in its home state in 2024 as a by-product of its tradition of selling and selling out its annual Florida rivalry game to Jacksonville.
According to USA Today, the Bulldogs may rank fifth in the nation in athletic department revenue, but their government believes that the extra $3 million or so a year is worth a yearly home game in Florida.
Meanwhile, Texas will play its neutral terrain game this year with Oklahoma, a designated road game in Dallas.
It really is a neutral location for both schools as it is 196 miles from Austin and 190 miles from Norman, in the country’s fourth most populous metropolitan area.
The Longhorns also play a road game in College Station, 100 miles from their campus.
Finally, Texas was one of four schools to win the Vanderbilt lottery.
The Longhorns fans will participate in the SEC’s tradition of a fun night out in the Music City before or after taking over the meager Commodores Stadium.
Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina, a combined 35-5 against Vanderbilt in Nashville since the 1992 season, are the other three fanbases on their way to a win against the Commodores.
Georgia’s 2024 home schedule has disappointed some season ticket holders and may not be the most appealing to elite recruits.
Part of the problem is that the opening game of the season against rival Clemson will be played in Atlanta.
The other non-conference home games of Tennessee Tech, UMass, and Georgia Tech will provide many friends and neighbors of season ticket holders with the opportunity to see one or more Georgia home games.
Only three SEC opponents are coming to Sanford Stadium in 2024: Auburn, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.
An argument can and has been made by season ticket holders that Georgia has four more attractive games away Sanford Stadium Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Florida – than any home game.
This is despite 2024 being the first season that Sanford Stadium will be part of $240 million in football renovations since 2016 to feature elite club-level favorite seats in midfield as a result of moving the press box to the corner of the end zone.
Coach Kirby Smart and the players will concentrate their efforts on the field, taking one opponent at a time.
But the view from 10,000 feet suggests Georgia football didn’t benefit as much from the shuffled 2024 SEC schedule as some might have hoped, especially those who appreciate game days in Athens.
