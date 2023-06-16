Summer Hockey Gives Kids the Chance to Love the Sport | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – Ed Kattelus looks like an imposing figure on every rink he steps into in Copper Country. He just has that look on his face, the kind of look where you’re not sure if he’s ready to yell at you or if something worse is lurking out there.

He calls it joking “Finlander’s face resting.”

Fortunately, the man behind that mask is actually a very approachable human being, one who thrives on conversation and a love of a sport that can be played in the area almost year-round.

Ed moved to Copper Country from Traverse City when his son Eric joined the Ojibwe Eagles 18U AAA squad in 2003. , as they say, is history.

In 2023, he still runs his Ed Kattelus Hockey League (EDKHL), and he does so for one simple reason.

“Well, it keeps me involved in the sport,” he said. “It’s something I can do in sports that no one else really wants to do.”

Ed brought from Traverse City a considerable amount of knowledge about how to handle summer hockey skates.

“I had done some of these summer skates since the late ’80s, in Traverse City, in that area,” he said. “So it was just something I knew how to do. But really, it’s just something that keeps me engaged.

“I like hanging out with these kids and thinking this is something they enjoy doing. They talk to me about it in the winter, when they’re on their winter team, (asking me) if I’m going to do this in the summer. So I can give them the answer: yes.”

With kids so excited to get back to summer hockey every year, Ed feels he’s in the right place at the right time for each of them.

“It means it works, for me,” he said. “I watch a lot of hockey, and I don’t criticize it in any way, shape or form, because I’ve been involved in everything. I’ve done hockey schools, I ran hockey schools on my own in Traverse City. (I) have worked with a lot of people across the country on hockey schools, summer things, power skating clinics, all those things that we do, and we do it in the summer.

Between summer courses and clinics, Ed often noticed that players struggled to find fun in the game.

“I always insisted (that) we should do this a little bit more in the winter, but the guys weren’t available in the winter,” he said. “They were playing, or they were coaching. So in the summer we get all the talent that was available to come and do schools and stuff.

“So that’s why I kind of took off. What I saw was kids getting burned out on this constant grind of the type, the skills clinic, skating, running through drills, core strength. I mean, all this stuff, it just becomes a drain for them. I think summer hockey is something akin to a bunch of guys getting together in the winter and playing on a pond.

Ed and his assistant, Kirk Beyer, who has put several kids through the EDKHL in the summer over the years, have skates for 8U, 11U, 2U, and high school. What they discover is that several kids come back each summer and seem to really enjoy having fun playing hockey, without strict coaching, but with the chance to try things they might not try during the season.

“When teaching kids, you can say it, and you can say it, and say it, until it clicks in their own brain, it doesn’t become part of their muscle memory, or the way they just do it,” he said. “They don’t have to think about it, because they have to make a rotation that they perfect. They know exactly how to do it, where to put the puck, what to do, sometimes just throw the puck and turn to the man, and do that.

“I watch them do different things here.”

For Beyer, he enjoys just being around the kids as they experience summer hockey.

“I like being around the kids” he said. “I love hockey. I am an ice rat. I just love it here.

“I enjoy working with the children. It’s nice to see them play, without referees, without coaching, without any stress. We play with them on the couch, but we don’t coach them. We raze them and chip them a little, just have fun with them.

Ed has worked hard to fine-tune his skates so that children from all over the Copper Country have the opportunity to play together.

“When I first came here, there were other mixes going on,” he said. “They didn’t mix when it came to summer hockey, or any form of individual hockey. But as I got to know more and more people, and I was introduced to more and more people, regardless of their faith or belief or whatever, we were able to get those people to mix. I became someone they trusted to mix, that I would treat everyone the same way.

As the kids grow up and learn to love the game through the open style of play they get in the summer, Ed and Beyer both enjoy watching the kids grow into men and women who stay involved in the game after their junior hockey careers are over . .

“I get a kick out of coming to our rental and seeing the kids I’ve coached developing mites. They’re still playing,” said Beyer. “To be able to play like Ernie (Beutler’s) rental, play with my son and his buddies, I coached all those guys. So it is extremely gratifying to see them enjoying the game so much. They continue to play after junior hockey. That is what I want.”