MOC suspends Malta Table Tennis Association, says misconduct allegations ignored for two years

The Malta Olympic Committee has temporarily suspended the Malta Table Tennis Association (MTTA) as a committee member after it emerged that the association had been going through internal turmoil over the past year.

In a statement, the MOC said it would not comment publicly on media reports related to the MTTA ahead of the Games of the Small States of Europe 2023 in order to focus all its efforts on the games and the well-being of the athletes. Participate.

However, on Friday, the MOC issued a 10-point review of conditions within the MTTA, ultimately leading to its suspension as members of the committee.

The MOC said that an agreement between SportMalta and the MTTA was signed in July 2021, regarding the use of NDSF funds for technical preparations ahead of the GSSE, with the MTTA’s executive committee voting by six votes to one against to allow to choose the recruitment of overseas-based players to represent Malta through the Passport by Merit scheme – meaning they would be awarded Maltese citizenship based on their sporting ability, even if they have no connection whatsoever with Malta.

The only person who voted against this was David Pace – the person who finally spoke out against the association a few weeks ago in the run-up to the GSSE for offering this citizenship by merit to athletes.

However, the MOC said that days after voting against the decision in 2021, Pace accepted it and submitted four different resumes of Hungarian nationals to the MTTA for consideration.

In the end, these options were discarded and the final selection fell to other players.

In fact, the selected athletes were Felix Wetzel, Dimitrij Prokopcov, Camilla Iacob and Renata Strbikova. They won gold medals in the men’s singles and women’s doubles competitions, and also won a silver medal in the men’s doubles and women’s singles competition and a bronze medal in the women’s singles competition.

However, in response to the selection, the MOC said that on September 2, 2022, Pace “sent an unsigned letter of resignation on behalf of itself and also on behalf of four other MTTA Executive Committee members.”

The MOC said early September usually heralded the start of preparations for the new season, but these were blighted by the layoffs that resulted in the new season not starting in September as usual.

“It is clear that the interest of athletes has been completely rejected,” the MOC said.

The MOC said that at this stage it “felt it had no choice but to intervene in the interests of all athletes”.

“It turned out that an alleged case of serious misconduct by one of the MTTA members had been completely ignored by the MTTA Executive Committee for just under two years. This was totally unacceptable to the MOC as it clearly violated the IOC policy on sexual harassment and abuse in sport. There was also a complaint about possible misuse of funds by two of the resigned members,’ according to the MOC.

The MOC said an invitation had been issued to all MTTA members to submit proposals for amendments to the MTTA bylaws ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 9e December 2022 followed by another on 7e February 2023.

“MTTA members, among others, voted against including a disciplinary procedure in the Statute. As a member of the Maltese Olympic Committee, this is clearly against the standards expected by a national federation,” said the MOC.

Meanwhile, the MOC saw the national competitions start from January 9, 2023 and all academies except the Sharp Shot Academy which is run by Pace took part.

The MOC said it has also set up a three-member disciplinary board to deal with the pending disciplinary case. To date, three meetings have already been held and the case is still ongoing, with both sides being given the opportunity to present all evidence and witnesses, ensuring a fair trial and finally closing this case in the coming months. be terminated.

“In view of all this, the Executive Council of the Maltese Olympic Committee has given a detailed account of all these facts to the General Assembly at its biennial meeting on Wednesday 14e In June and after a vote, 99% of those present voted to serve the Malta Table Tennis Association with a temporary suspension,” the MOC said.

One member abstained from the vote and the General Assembly agreed that the Executive Council of the Maltese Olympic Committee will continue with “its plans to help the MTTA solve its internal problems and hopefully get them back on their feet.”

The MOC also commented on the omission of Andrew Gambina from the national team competing in the GSSE.

Gambina, who plays his table tennis in Sweden, complained on social media that his omission was not based on results, but “rather on how close you were to certain ‘decision makers’ within the sport.”

However, the MOC said in its statement that Gambina’s omission was on disciplinary grounds.

“During the Men’s National Championships final, Andrew Gambina displayed an act of absolute misconduct and disrespect after refusing to continue the match unless the assistant referee was removed after disagreeing with the same referee’s call. Gambina’s bad attitude brought the game to a halt as he was determined not to continue and also sat on the table unless he got his way. Finally, to bring the match to a close, the tournament director removed the assistant referee and the match concluded with Gambina losing to national champion Gabriel Grixti. Such behavior is completely against the sporting principles expected by the MOC of every national team athlete,” the MOC said.

The MOC said its correspondence on the matter has been closed and concluded by saying that the “successful results achieved in table tennis at the Games of the Small States of Europe 2023 speak volumes as the legacy of such an ambitious long-term development project will begin to unfold in the coming weeks.”