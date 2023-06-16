Sports
MOC suspends Malta Table Tennis Association, says misconduct allegations ignored for two years
The Malta Olympic Committee has temporarily suspended the Malta Table Tennis Association (MTTA) as a committee member after it emerged that the association had been going through internal turmoil over the past year.
In a statement, the MOC said it would not comment publicly on media reports related to the MTTA ahead of the Games of the Small States of Europe 2023 in order to focus all its efforts on the games and the well-being of the athletes. Participate.
However, on Friday, the MOC issued a 10-point review of conditions within the MTTA, ultimately leading to its suspension as members of the committee.
The MOC said that an agreement between SportMalta and the MTTA was signed in July 2021, regarding the use of NDSF funds for technical preparations ahead of the GSSE, with the MTTA’s executive committee voting by six votes to one against to allow to choose the recruitment of overseas-based players to represent Malta through the Passport by Merit scheme – meaning they would be awarded Maltese citizenship based on their sporting ability, even if they have no connection whatsoever with Malta.
The only person who voted against this was David Pace – the person who finally spoke out against the association a few weeks ago in the run-up to the GSSE for offering this citizenship by merit to athletes.
However, the MOC said that days after voting against the decision in 2021, Pace accepted it and submitted four different resumes of Hungarian nationals to the MTTA for consideration.
In the end, these options were discarded and the final selection fell to other players.
In fact, the selected athletes were Felix Wetzel, Dimitrij Prokopcov, Camilla Iacob and Renata Strbikova. They won gold medals in the men’s singles and women’s doubles competitions, and also won a silver medal in the men’s doubles and women’s singles competition and a bronze medal in the women’s singles competition.
However, in response to the selection, the MOC said that on September 2, 2022, Pace “sent an unsigned letter of resignation on behalf of itself and also on behalf of four other MTTA Executive Committee members.”
The MOC said early September usually heralded the start of preparations for the new season, but these were blighted by the layoffs that resulted in the new season not starting in September as usual.
“It is clear that the interest of athletes has been completely rejected,” the MOC said.
The MOC said that at this stage it “felt it had no choice but to intervene in the interests of all athletes”.
“It turned out that an alleged case of serious misconduct by one of the MTTA members had been completely ignored by the MTTA Executive Committee for just under two years. This was totally unacceptable to the MOC as it clearly violated the IOC policy on sexual harassment and abuse in sport. There was also a complaint about possible misuse of funds by two of the resigned members,’ according to the MOC.
The MOC said an invitation had been issued to all MTTA members to submit proposals for amendments to the MTTA bylaws ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 9e December 2022 followed by another on 7e February 2023.
“MTTA members, among others, voted against including a disciplinary procedure in the Statute. As a member of the Maltese Olympic Committee, this is clearly against the standards expected by a national federation,” said the MOC.
Meanwhile, the MOC saw the national competitions start from January 9, 2023 and all academies except the Sharp Shot Academy which is run by Pace took part.
The MOC said it has also set up a three-member disciplinary board to deal with the pending disciplinary case. To date, three meetings have already been held and the case is still ongoing, with both sides being given the opportunity to present all evidence and witnesses, ensuring a fair trial and finally closing this case in the coming months. be terminated.
“In view of all this, the Executive Council of the Maltese Olympic Committee has given a detailed account of all these facts to the General Assembly at its biennial meeting on Wednesday 14e In June and after a vote, 99% of those present voted to serve the Malta Table Tennis Association with a temporary suspension,” the MOC said.
One member abstained from the vote and the General Assembly agreed that the Executive Council of the Maltese Olympic Committee will continue with “its plans to help the MTTA solve its internal problems and hopefully get them back on their feet.”
The MOC also commented on the omission of Andrew Gambina from the national team competing in the GSSE.
Gambina, who plays his table tennis in Sweden, complained on social media that his omission was not based on results, but “rather on how close you were to certain ‘decision makers’ within the sport.”
However, the MOC said in its statement that Gambina’s omission was on disciplinary grounds.
“During the Men’s National Championships final, Andrew Gambina displayed an act of absolute misconduct and disrespect after refusing to continue the match unless the assistant referee was removed after disagreeing with the same referee’s call. Gambina’s bad attitude brought the game to a halt as he was determined not to continue and also sat on the table unless he got his way. Finally, to bring the match to a close, the tournament director removed the assistant referee and the match concluded with Gambina losing to national champion Gabriel Grixti. Such behavior is completely against the sporting principles expected by the MOC of every national team athlete,” the MOC said.
The MOC said its correspondence on the matter has been closed and concluded by saying that the “successful results achieved in table tennis at the Games of the Small States of Europe 2023 speak volumes as the legacy of such an ambitious long-term development project will begin to unfold in the coming weeks.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2023-06-16/local-news/MOC-suspends-Malta-Table-Tennis-Association-says-misconduct-allegations-were-ignored-for-two-years-6736252691
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi meets singing sensation Putri Ariani as she progresses to Americas Got Talent next round
- Top 5 Bollywood stocks to watch in 2023
- MOC suspends Malta Table Tennis Association, says misconduct allegations ignored for two years
- Fendi unveils its spring 2024 men’s fashion collection
- Google sells Google Domains as part of ongoing cost-cutting efforts
- After the United States, Prime Minister Modi flies to Egypt for a two-day state visit
- US government agencies hit by global hacking spree | Business and Economics News
- Chase Freedom Announces Q3 2023 Quarterly Categories, Live Entertainment Selection, Gas Stations and Electric Vehicle Charging | Business
- Summer Hockey Gives Kids the Chance to Love the Sport | News, sports, jobs
- The school board adopts an updated dress code policy; uniform drops
- Google Announces Google Analytics 4 and AdSense Integration
- US denies Imran Khan’s claims that he caused his downfall, urges Shehbaz government to let journalists do their job