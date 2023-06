The Ashes are upon us and the Bluey cricket episode made me cry

In no less than the Financial times last month Cordelia Jenkins, a regular editor, wrote that in the sea of ​​nonsense that so much kids’ TV has become, Blue is a life raft a reminder that there is intelligent life beyond the living room floor. If there’s such a thing as prestige TV for preschoolers, this is it, she wrote. It accurately depicts childhood as an experience shared by parents and children. In that regard, it is the first truly multigenerational children’s TV show. Australia’s Pat Cummins in the fourth Ashes Test of the 2021/22 series. Credit: Getty The latest installment is an unashamed love letter to cricket a promotional device that I suspect the governing body of the games hadn’t thought of in a million years. It’s about life in the Australian backyard, on the beach and in community parks, and the memories those experiences bring and the lessons they taught us. Towards the beginning of the episode, Bluey says: Crickets are about to hit a ball around the grass, but her dad, Bandit, quickly interjects with: Crickets are about more than that, kid. I prefer not to give too much away, but it’s a seven minute masterpiece and a reminder of how cricket can unite families and communities and most importantly, not to give up on your dreams. Of course, I’m writing this post on the eve of an Ashes series in England, which was the ultimate event for so many sports-obsessed youngsters growing up in Australia. For many it still is. Loading I vaguely remember the news of Australia’s historic victory over England in 1989, but it was listening to the radio coverage of Shane Warnes’ performance in 1993, when I was 12, that drew me in and hooked me for life . Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a few Tests from the public and my inner 12-year-old who, like Rusty in the last Blue episode, long days and nights spent in the backyard or on the street playing cricket with friends or even alone against a brick wall will pinch itself. The excitement of watching Test cricket in England never diminishes. And the next few weeks here in Britain will be Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, the British Open and the British Grand Prix, things 12-year-old sports fanatics in Australia will beg their parents to stay up late to watch. Sport gives us all the opportunity to escape in challenging times. But Blueys brilliantly, it succeeds in not separating the adult world of mortgages and meals from childhood fantasies, hopes and dreams. It’s a really big hearted show for everyone. Get a letter from our foreign right away correspondents about what makes headlines around the world. Sign up here for the weekly What in the World newsletter.

