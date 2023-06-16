FIFA chief wants referees to stop football matches if there is racism | News about racism





FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says a zero-tolerance approach should be taken when racism occurs in matches at all levels.

A zero-tolerance approach should be taken to racism in football and referees at all levels should stop matches if such incidents occur, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. Infantino met with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to discuss racism in sport after the Brazil international spoke out when he was targeted by the public in Spain last month. The FIFA chief branded the racists criminals and said football authorities should take their responsibility. Vinicius, who is black, has been the target of continued racist abuse from fans in Spanish stadiums all season, with referees or football authorities doing little to protect him. Last month, Real Madrid filed a complaint with Spain’s attorney general, alleging that the racist abuse of Vinicius constituted a hate crime after the player was targeted during Valencia’s La Liga defeat. It is very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing way without tolerance, Infantino said after meeting Vinicius and the rest of the Brazilian team in Barcelona. There is no football if there is racism, so let’s stop playing. The referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions because we have this process to stop play, and measures need to be taken at every level, including the national level, Infantino said. It’s a football-related problem and we shouldn’t look for excuses like: it’s a society’s problem, that’s why it’s fine in football. In the world of football, we have to act very strongly, Infantino said. We want to identify racists in stadiums and on social media. They are criminals. They should be banned from stadiums around the world. The authorities need to take these people to court and we will say this to all of them. Racism is a crime, he added. Infantino has asked Vinicius to lead a ‘special anti-racism committee of FIFA’. “I have asked Vinicius to lead this group of players who will impose tougher penalties against racism that will later be implemented by all football authorities around the world.” Madrid management (@managingmadrid) June 15, 2023 Infantino said FIFA would set up a task force, with Vinicius in a prominent role, to make specific recommendations. FIFA set up an anti-racism task force in 2013 after a notorious incident of abuse in Italy by AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, who is black. Boateng worked with the task force that FIFA shut down in 2016, months after Infantino was elected. FIFA then said that the task force had fully fulfilled its temporary mission. Closing the anti-racism panel had been a monumental mistake, said one of its members, British-Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, said on Twitter. Is this a lame joke? @FIFAcom, at Gianni Infantino’s urging, has disbanded the FIFA Anti-Racism Task Force I was a part of from 2013-2016, despite telling him in July 2016 to strengthen it and give it teeth. FIFA said it had accomplished its mission. It took them 7 years to realize that racism still exists in football?

