Sports
Westborough girls’ tennis earns spot in Division 2 state championship
Scott Henderson, NEWTON Westborough High’s girls’ tennis coach, received a gift from his wife before the start of the season.
The gift was a blue T-shirt that read: KEEP CALM AND PLAY TENNIS.
On Thursday afternoon, Henderson wore the shirt and uttered the same five words to his players during their Division 2 semifinal match with Notre Dame Academy (Hingham). And despite some shaky moments during the game, the third-seeded Rangers kept their composure and worked their way to a 4-1 victory over the tenth-seeded Cougars outside of Newton South High School.
With the win, Westborough (19-2) advances to No. 4 Masonomet (19-0) in the Div. 2 state finals at 2 p.m. Sunday at MIT. Last year, the Rangers lost to Masonomet in the same game.
We were tantalizingly close last season and I’m pretty thankful to have another chance on the same team, Henderson said, and hopefully we turn the tables this time around.
Heartbreak fuels Rangers this season
Last season, Westborough looked poised to win its first state title in the program’s history.
With an aggregate team score of two apiece and the Rangers first double tandem leading 4–1 in the third set, Westborough needed only two more points to beat Masconomet.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, their doubles tandem lost in heartbreaking fashion.
It’s been one of my biggest motivators in the off-season, said Westborough sophomore Diya Bhattacharya, who was on the senior doubles team last season but now plays No. 2 singles. It was just very emotionally draining; a long time after the state finals I didn’t want to play.
Westborough continues to beat NDA in the D2 state semifinals
On Thursday, the Rangers were in a good position against NDA early on after victories over sophomore Isabel Feldman (7-5, 6-4) at No. 3 singles and freshman Sahasra Kommineni and junior Nicole Nguyen (7-5, 6-2) at second doubles.
This is Kommineni’s first time playing tennis. Westborough’s ninth grader grew up playing badminton and traveled the country competing in United State Badminton Association (USBA) tournaments.
I just went into the season with an open mind and it has been really, really fun so far, Kommineni said. I never thought I could play in the starting line-up, but I think I’m here.
After losing on No. 2 hits, Westborough had a 2–1 lead. Senior captain Mira McLaren needed another point from the first singles or first doubles and was down one set, but trailed 3–0 in the second.
Still, McLaren clawed its way back to tie her match at five apiece and then against 6–6 to force a second set tiebreak. With six points apiece in the breaker, McLaren won the final two points to take the Div. 2 state semifinal victory for the Rangers.
She’s a great fighter and if it comes to a final point, I want it to be on Mira’s racket, Henderson said. … It was quite fitting for her to win the point.
It was just a relief that it was done and we did it, said McLaren, who was named the league’s MVP and has lost just twice all season. It was really exciting there for a while and now I’m just really looking forward to Sunday.
With the team victory in hand, sophomore Elena Chen and senior Ellie King put the icing on the cake for Westborough with their 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory in the first doubles match. After a mini party on the track, the Rangers posed for photos for family and fans.
They hope to do the same on Sunday. Only this time with a state championship trophy in tow.
The Westborough High girls’ tennis team knows what it takes to achieve that goal.
Keep calm and play tennis, King said.
Please contact Tommy Cassell at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44.
