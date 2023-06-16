The Vegas Golden Knights are the new gold standard for fast-paced fun in professional hockey. She won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night, capping off their sixth season in the NHL by scoring a nine-goal extravaganza against the feisty but understaffed and overmatched Florida Panthers. After debuting in 2018, the Knights were a year faster to the Cup than the 1974 Philadelphia Flyers, and that one-year gap underscores the added difficulty Vegas faced. Where the Flyers were one of 10 new teams in a league that previously had six, the Golden Knights took the league from 30 teams to 31. (Now it has 32.)

Teams in other sports have been even faster. Atlanta United topped Major League Soccer in 2018, its second non-expansion season. The Arizona Diamondbacks won the 2001 World Series, their fourth, after the Florida Marlins won their fifth in 1997. Hell, the University of West Florida began playing Division II football in 2016 and won the title in 2019. But the Golden Knights are an exceptional story in their own way. They were the first team to enter the NHL in the league’s salary cap era, so they’re also the definitive roadmap to a fast-paced title in the most modern version of their sport. Vegas was already pretty close. In 2018, the club’s inaugural season, it reached the Cup Final before encountering a Washington Capitals team that treated it exactly as Vegas just treated the Panthers. But now Vegas is the ideal illustration of how a league can introduce a new team and make it not only an in-game success, but also a local cultural phenomenon. Virtually everyone who attends a Golden Knights game agrees that it is one of the most raucous hockey experiences. The team averages 103 percent of arena capacity in house calls. Vegas not only made hockey bigger, but better. And with a Cup flag soon to hang from the rafters, any sports league can take inspiration from the Vegas story.

It’s not a natural condition for stars to align for expansion teams. Before Vegas kicked off in the fall of 2017, the last new franchises to join the NHL were the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild in 2000. The Jackets are a perennial doormat still sitting on one playoff series win . The Wild are now a perennial playoff team with 10 spots in the last 11 years, but mostly missed the playoffs early on and were never among the league’s elite teams. The Atlanta Thrashers, who began play in 1999, did not win a playoff game before becoming the Winnipeg Jets after 11 seasons.

The NHL has learned a few things from those experiences. In 2000, when the Jackets and Wild came on board, the rest of the league (except the two most recent entrants before them) was allowed to protect certain combinations of players from being selected in the expansion draft that populated the new team rosters. The existing teams could either protect one goalkeeper, five defenders and nine attackers, or they could protect two goalkeepers, three defenders and seven attackers. That was a lot of meat to keep on the bone, and it limited the Jackets and Wild to choosing backup goaltenders, the worst defender in the opposing team’s lineups, and forwards from the fourth line. Inevitably, the new teams were bad. The Wild won 25 and 26 games their first two seasons, and who knows what their story would have turned out if Minnesotans didn’t love hockey and yearn for another team after losing their beloved North Stars? The Blue Jackets have been bad for a long time and still are. They’re lucky to have diehard fans.

Maybe those teams just had bad decision makers to begin with, but they probably didn’t, and the NHL recognized that as well. So when the expansion draft returned for Vegas, player protections were more limited: teams could lack one goalkeeper and either eight skaters, regardless of position, or seven forwards and three defenders. The looking for competition Vegas (and eventually the Seattle Kraken, who came along in 2021) to have a fighting chance that the Blue Jackets and Wild didn’t. The new design rules for the expansion meant that Vegas wouldn’t be able to pick clear stars, but it would get a top-nine forward, top-four defenseman or starting goalkeeper from as many teams as it wanted. The Knights would have depth, which is a good base for hockey teams. And by that standard, no Vegas player in six years has had more than William Karlsson’s 43 goals and or 78 points in the team’s inaugural season. Still, Vegas has missed the playoffs once every six years and has always finished above .500 because the Knights have always come in waves.

Alex Kirshner Canada’s most tortured hockey team should be freaking out right now read more

But all the NHL gave the Golden Knights was a fighting chance. They worked cunningly and used their expansion draft picks around force frightened teams to give them bushels of goodies. Vegas came out of that 2017 draft with some critical players. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury was the heart and soul of the franchise in the early years before being traded during a feud. Forwards Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith are still there and still good, as is defender Shea Theodore. Those were players picked in that design. They’ve also been given plenty of future assets, which they’ve turned into their cup-winning supporting cast over time. They pulled off a heist in 2019, when they pulled center Chandler Stephenson from the Capitals for a fifth-round pick. Stephenson was second on the team to score in the regular season, behind only fellow center Jack Eichel, who came via a trade with Buffalo after his relationship soured with the franchise believing he would be a savior. The key player in the deal for Eichel was Alex Tuch, whom Vegas hired in exchange for not taking another player in the expansion version.

Vegas also had some dumb luck, which every team needs. This season, the team’s goalkeeping situation hasn’t been good all year, with four different netminders appearing in at least 10 matches. One of them, 26-year-old Adin Hill, decided to play crazy in the playoffs, stopping 93.2 percent of the shots that came his way. Hill would have won the Conn Smythe Award as playoff MVP had it not gone to Marchessault, an original expansion draftee, who had 13 goals and 25 points in the Knights 22 game, four rounds. All told, Vegas became a machine. The team was not eliminated from the playoffs at any point.

Meanwhile, the Knights T-Mobile Arena rocks every night. A good team and a centrally located location are enough, it turns out. Putting a successful sports team somewhere isn’t really a build it and they will come, but it could be as simple as building it, giving the team a chance to be respectable from the jump and see what happens. Everything about the NHL’s handling of Vegas, from putting a team in first place to giving it a reasonable window via the expansion draft format, was ideal. This competition saves a lot, but the Golden Knights are one of the biggest success stories. The NHL straddled the line between making things too easy for the Knights and making them too difficult, and that balancing act prevents such a meteoric rise from feeling cheap.

The team is trying really, really hard to be the worst in baseball history The PGA Tours Grim, Blockbuster Merger What went wrong for US Mens Tennis at the French Open? The Story of Cinderella at the French Open

Hockey isn’t the first sport to get this dynamic right. No doubt it’s late to the party. Major League Baseball, in its 1997 expansion draft that filled the cabinets for both the Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Devil Rays, had a permissive structure for the new teams. One team, Arizona, got it right and walked away from the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series less than half a decade later. The other, Tampa Bay, was wrong and missed the playoffs 10 years in a row before finally becoming competitive. Baseballs’ lack of a salary cap makes hockey comparisons apples and oranges, but the Diamondbacks and Rays are old evidence for an idea the Knights have now rejuvenated: Giving an expansion team a shot is essential.

What the new team does with its early loan deal is up to management. The NHL was ultimately right, but the Knights were right, too. The proof is etched on the Stanley Cup for now. And then when the NHL expands, to Houston or Atlanta or whereverwill the evidence cheer in the stands.