Sports
Olympic committee suspends Table Tennis Association for misuse of funds by former members
The General Assembly of the Maltese Olympic Committee has decided to temporarily suspend the Malta Table Tennis Association over alleged misuse of funds by two of its former members.
The Maltese Olympic Committee (MOC) said following an agreement between SportMalta and the Malta Table Tennis Association (MTTA) in July 2021, regarding the use of NDSF funds for technical preparations ahead of the Small States of Europe Games 2023, the MTTA Executive Committee voted by six votes to one vote against (David Pace) to opt for the recruitment of foreign players to represent Malta through the Passport by Merit scheme, similar to what had already been done by a few other national sports federations.
Days later, Pace decided to accept this decision and presented four different resumes of Hungarian nationals to the MTTA Executive Committee to discuss their possible recruitment. “In the end, these options were thrown out because the final selection fell to other players.”
In response to the outcome, Pace sent an unsigned letter of resignation on his own behalf and also on behalf of four other MTTA Executive Committee members.
“The beginning of September has always been eagerly awaited by all MTTA members since preparations for the start of the new season begin in earnest. These resignations inevitably caused chaos within the MTTA to the detriment of all MTTA members who were left furious that the season did not begin in September as it does annually. It is clear that the interest of athletes has been completely rejected,” the MOC said.
It said the board of directors of the Maltese Olympic Committee believed it had no choice but to intervene in the interests of all athletes.
“It turned out that an alleged case of serious misconduct by one of the MTTA members had been completely ignored by the MTTA Executive Committee for just under two years. This was totally unacceptable to the MOC as it clearly violated the IOC policy on sexual harassment and abuse in sport. There was also a complaint about possible misuse of funds by two of the resigned members,’ according to the MOC.
All MTTA members were invited to submit proposals to amend the MTTA bylaws ahead of the extraordinary general meeting to be convened on December 9, 2022, followed by another on February 7, 2023.
Among other things, MTTA members voted against including a disciplinary procedure in the statute. As a member of the Maltese Olympic Committee, this is clearly against the standards expected by a national federation.
“Meanwhile, the MOC arranged for National Leagues to start from January 9, 2023, much to the delight of all athletes involved. All academies participated, with the exception of Sharp Shot Academy, owned by Mr David Pace, who chose not to enter any of his teams, with the result that most of his registered players were denied the opportunity to participate, ‘it said.
The MOC has also established a three-person disciplinary board to deal with the pending disciplinary case. To date, three meetings have already been held and the case is still ongoing, with both sides being given the opportunity to present all evidence and witnesses, ensuring a fair trial and finally closing this case in the coming months. be terminated.
“In view of all this, the Executive Council of the Maltese Olympic Committee gave a detailed account of all these facts to the General Assembly at its biennial meeting on Wednesday, June 14, and after a vote, 99% of those present voted in favour. from serving the Malta Table Tennis Association with a temporary suspension. One member abstained from voting,” the statement said.
Andrew Gabina omission
Regarding the omission of Andrew Gambina from the national team at the Games of the Small States of Europe 2023, it should be noted that this was based on disciplinary reasons.
“During the Men’s National Championships final, Andrew Gambina displayed an act of absolute misconduct and disrespect after refusing to continue the match unless the assistant referee was removed after disagreeing with the same referee’s call. Gambina’s poor attitude brought the game to a halt as he was determined not to continue and also sat down on the table unless he had his way,” the MOC said.
Finally, to bring the match to a close, the tournament director removed the assistant referee and the match concluded with Gambina losing to national champion Gabriel Grixti.
“Such behavior is completely against the sporting principles that the MOC expects from every national team athlete,” the MOC said.
Sources
https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/sports/olympics/123476/olympic_committee_suspends_table_tennis_association_over_misuse_of_funds_by_former_members_
