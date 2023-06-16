NIU Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule





Women’s Volleyball | June 15 DeKALB, IL – Northern Illinois University Volleyball head coach Sondra Parys announced the 2023 Huskies schedule on Thursday. The Huskies will play 11 home games this fall, beginning with the August 25-26 Huskie Invitational at the NIU Convocation Center. “The 2023 schedule is packed with new and exciting opportunities for Huskie Volleyball,” head coach Sondra Parys said as she began her first season. “Our student athletes have worked very hard during the off-season to prepare for this year. We are very excited about the unique opportunity to play our first two games in the Convo. This schedule, which includes Illinois, Dayton and Northern Iowa , will ultimately prepare us to compete at a high level throughout the MAC season.” Season tickets start at $30 in general admission. A Huskie Four-Pack is available for $90 and additional seats can be purchased for $22.50 per seat. Courtside seats on the south side of Victor E. Court are available for $180, which includes a season ticket and Premium Seat license. All orders have a $5 handling fee. Click the following to purchase clutch. The Huskies will host an exhibition game against UW Parkside at the Convocation Center during the preseason on Friday, August 18. NIU will take on Chicago State in the season opener on Friday, August 25 as part of the Huskie Invitational, followed by a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, August 26. The Huskies close out opening weekend with a game at Chicago State on August 27. September kicks off with a trip to North Carolina to play in the Wildcat Classic hosted by Davidson September 1-2. The Huskies take on UNC Wilmington to open the tournament, followed by matchups against Davidson and Queens on September 2. Davidson went 23-11 last season and reached the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. NIU returns to Chicago September 7-9 to play in the DePaul Invitational against the Blue Demons, as well as Evansville and St. Thomas. The Huskies wrap up non-conference play at the Sept. 15-16 Northern Iowa Tournament. NIU takes on Dayton and North Dakota on September 15. The Flyers won 20 games last season and reached the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. The Huskies take on UNI to complete the tournament. The Panthers were 27-8 in 2022, winning the Missouri Valley regular season and tournament championships and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “The Mid-American Conference is one of the most competitive volleyball conferences, and to achieve our ultimate goal of becoming a title player, we wanted a schedule that would help us prepare for November,” said Parys. NIU opens two-game MAC play at defending champion Bowling Green Sept. 21-22. The Huskies defeated the Falcons 3-1 on Victor E. Court last season. NIU hosts Miami Sept. 29-30 before moving to Ohio and Kent State Oct. 5-6. Eastern Michigan comes to Victor E. Court Oct. 12-13 before NIU plays three games along the way in Western Michigan on Oct. 17 and Central Michigan Oct. 21-22. The Huskies will begin a four-game homestand on October 27-28 with games against Akron and Buffalo. NIU then hosts Toledo the following weekend with a series at Ball State Nov. 10-11. The Huskies close out the regular season at Victor E. Court on November 15. The MAC Championship will be held November 19-21 at the regular season champions. –NIU–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2023/6/15/womens-volleyball-niu-volleyball-announces-2023-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos