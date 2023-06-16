England vs. Australia Live Stream: How to watch the 1st Test Ashes Cricket from anywhere

See at Now Now Watch the Ashes 2023 in the UK from 12 See at ESPN ESPNplus Watch cricket in the US from $10 per month

The battle for the iconic urn begins on Thursday, when England take on holders Australia at Edgbaston in the first test match of this summer’s Ashes cricket series.

A sporting rivalry dating back to 1882, this year’s edition of the loosely biennial series is arguably the most highly anticipated for a generation.

With their new, aggressive ‘Bazball’ style of play, England look a much more formidable proposition under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum from the one that fell to a 4-0 loss to the Aussies in January last year.

Hopes have been raised for the hosts after their convincing 3-0 winter win over Pakistan, as the tourists come to a head in this run after dominating India at The Oval in the World Test Championship final.

Below we list the best live TV streaming services to watch the match live, wherever you are in the world.

Perhaps the smallest trophy in world sport. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

England vs Australia 1st test: when and where?



The first test of this summer’s Ashes series between England and Australia will take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday June 16. The game starts at 11am BST local UK time (8pm AEST in Australia, 6am ET or 3am PT in the US and 3:30pm IST in India).

How to Watch the First Test England vs. Australia online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find you can’t watch the match locally, you may need another way to watch the match – that’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it’s also a good idea if you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. Most VPNs, like ours Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it very easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK, and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You’ll want to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even if VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is evading properly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the first test between England and Australia in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the action live from Egbaston via Sky and the dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, which holds the rights to show the entire Ashes series live. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package you can stream the first Test via the Sky Go app, but cord cutters will want to set up a Now account and Now Sports membership to stream the race.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day’s access for 12 or sign up for a monthly subscription starting at 25 per month.

Live stream the 1st Ashes Test in Australia for free



Aussie sports fans can enjoy the full Ashes series airing on the free-to-air network Channel 9.

That also means you can stream all the cricket action live for free via the broadcaster 9Now streaming service.

9Now has dedicated apps for most smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android. The service is also the place to stream Love Island in Australia.

Live stream the first test between England and Australia in the US



This first Ashes clash will be streamed on a dedicated cricket service Willow TVas well as ESPN Plus, where coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

ESPN’s standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. It allows you to watch a variety of cricket action including the Ashes. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Live stream the first test between England and Australia in India

Cricket fans in India can watch this first Ashes encounter by tuning into the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel or logging into the Sony Live streaming service.

Sony Liv’s coverage of the Ashes requires a premium subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for one year, Rs 699 for six months or Rs 299 per month. For cricket fans who just want to watch the action on the go, there is a mobile-only plan for Rs 599 per year.

Quick tips for streaming cricket with a VPN

