ESPN ranks the best college football teams of each decade





Clemson Football has a proud history dating back to their first football game in 1896. A lot has happened since then, which you would expect with the change of two centuries since the formation of the Tigers football team. While there have been ups and downs, Clemson’s program is one of the longest standing, with a rich history of success. Buy Tigers tickets ESPN recently delved into the long history of college football,ranking of the best college football teams of each decade ($). With Clemson’s successful history, especially in the Dabo Swinney era, they were mentioned several times. These rankings were created using ESPN’s SP+ metric system, but a little different than usual since it dated years ago. Here’s what Billy Connelly had to say to explain his process. Starting in the 1920s, I looked at which teams dominated the sport most from decade to decade, using SP+ percentile averages for each team and decade. How much do these lists change over the decades? What can these averages tell us about how things have evolved over the last 100 years and how many things are evolving now? With that on offer, here’s a look at every Clemson team named per decade and what (if) ESPN had anything to say about it. 1970

ESPN Top 5 Defenses From The 1970s:No.1, Clemson from 1979 What ESPN had to say: 1979 Clemson (99.6%) The south was still about defense. But while Bryant still had a few perfect defenses on the list, the best unit of the decade took the field in Danny Ford’s first season as Clemson’s head coach. The 1979 Tigers held Georgia to seven points and Notre Dame to 10 and held off three ranked enemies to 12 points per game. What I have to say: While Clemson was not in the top 10 this decade, their 1979 team had the best defense of the decade, which is understandable to say the least. Led by two stars, Jeff Davis and Terry Kinard, this defensive unit posed a threat to the opponents. It’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve. the 90’s

ESPN Top 5 Defenses From The 90s: No.2, Clemson from 1990 What I have to say: 1990 Clemson (98.9) ESPN had nothing to say about these defenses other than their ranking as the No. 2 defense of the decade. Levon Kirkland, Rob Bodine, Dexter Davis and Vance Hammond were all first team ACC, with Doug Brewster, John Johnson and Ed McDaniel on the second team. This defense allowed only 219.2 yards per game, ranking second nationally in scoring, scoring 9.1 points per game. This defense was a nightmare to face. 2010s

Top ten teams from the 2010s:Clemson, no.7 What ESPN had to say: Only two programs have achieved a percentile average above 98.0 in any of the decades listed here: Bear Bryant’s Alabama in the 1970s and Nick Saban’s Alabama in the 2010s. If we complain that the sport is generally too predictable, it’s pretty much all Bama’s fault. Ohio State’s genius under Urban Meyer and Clemson’s under Dabo Swinney were within the range of normal genius, not the “first or second in SP+ in any year of the decade” genius the Tide established here. That said, this was still a rather parity-unfriendly decade. Five teams (Bama, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Clemson) accounted for 31 of the 50 SP+ top-five finishes of the decade, 21 of 30 after the CFP was introduced in 2014. It’s a smaller group of elite teams than what ruled the sport in the 1970s, but you have to go back to the 1970s to see a ruling class rule that much. What I have to say: This was interesting to read as I thought Clemson would have been higher up here. Based on the system, three teams that have not won a national championship in the decade (Wisconsin, Georgia and Oklahoma) were ahead of the Tigers. While I understand it has to do with the entire decade, seeing a national championship winner among these programs feels wrong. Is your SP+ system really that good if a team with two national championships in the period scores lower than teams without one? I’ll let you judge that. 2020s

Top ten teams from the 2020s: Clemson, No. 5 ESPN didn’t have much to say about this decade I understand. We’re only three years into it, but Clemson looks great right now and is number 5.

