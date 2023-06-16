Record attendance and revenue has American Hockey League booming again Come eat

More than 10,000 fans filled the Hershey Bears home arena on Tuesday to watch the oldest American hockey league franchise takes on the newest, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, in the Calder Cup Finals.

It was the third consecutive game in the AHL championship series to sell out and push total playoff attendance for the NHL’s top developmental league past half a million fans. That’s a record for the nearly 90-year-old league that also set a new revenue high, which President and CEO Scott Howson estimates is 15% to 20% above pre-pandemic levels.

Three years after canceling the playoffs and two years after a shortened season with almost no fans in arenas and some teams drop out of full play, the AHL is finally doing well again, which is one step above the ECHL, in which the Komets skate.

We recovered so quickly, Howson told The Associated Press this week. It is a proof of our product. It’s a testament to our markets. It’s a testament to what our teams do and what our teams’ staff do to get people into the building.

Howson, who was tabbed for the job in February 2020 just before the pandemic began and took over that summer from longtime leader David Andrews, credited the NHL for helping us get through the days of empty arenas and daily virus testing. AHL revenues fell 85% to 95% from the last full season in 2018-19, and a a handful of teams sought federal relief funds.

Of the 32 teams (21 are owned by NHL clubs and 11 are independents), some still haven’t made up all the ground lost to the pandemic, Howson said, but there’s no concern about shutting down operations or folding that was a fear in minor league sports this time three years ago.

There really aren’t any weak spots, Howson said. Some are clearly doing better than others, some markets are better than others, but were really stable from an ownership and market standpoint.

The final between Coachella Valley and Hershey is the perfect example of how the AHL has recovered. Although the Bears are an institution in central Pennsylvania, the freshman Firebirds had to spark an interest in hockey in the California desert, 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

They actually had to do it twice. Snowbirds formed a large part of their fan base during the season, and when they left this spring, Coachella Valley pivoted to market to a local audience that has since embraced the team during what could be an expansion year championship run.

Howson said Coachella Valley, co-owned by the Seattle Kraken, and the Henderson Silver Knights, owned and operated by the new Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, have raised the bar for everyone as a revenue generator. (The Komets and Silver Knights developed players for the Golden Knights from 2018 to 2022.)

Howson called Hershey a model franchise, one the AHL would like to replicate in other cities given its history, tradition and ardent interest. But even for the Bears, it’s been a slow build given the financial challenges of the pandemic and reluctance to return to packed arenas. Games earlier in the playoffs in Hershey and Coachella Valley failed to sell out, but fans have since returned in droves.

It’s a big job to get back on track, but I truly believe they did, said John Walton, the Washington Capitals radio play-by-play broadcaster who was the voice of the Hershey Bears for nine years. used to be. You can look at what’s going on and say, ‘Hey, they’re finally back now.

Walton, who was allowed to broadcast three Calder Cup championships before earning his NHL call-up, cited a changing media landscape and no playoffs in 2020 or 2021 as hurdles AHL teams face. Players took 48% of their salary to get through the 2021 season without losing a full year of development.

The players have really committed to the game and to the AHL, and I think they will be rewarded for it later on, Larry Landon, executive director of the Professional Hockey Players Association, said Thursday, referring to the next round of collective bargaining talks. It’s great to watch for hockey. I think the whole sport has bounced back.

There was also the challenge of expanding the NHL from 30 to 32 teams since 2017, cutting nearly 50 players from the talent pool. Still, the AHL has maintained its standard.

There are so many positive things going on in our league right now from a business standpoint, and I think it starts with hockey, Howson said. The entertainment values ​​are very high, and that translates into the business.